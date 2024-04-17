'100 days to Paris' event held today in Macao

MACAU, April 17 - On the special occasion of 100-day countdown to the Paris Olympics, ITTF together with the Sports Bureau and Galaxy Entertainment Group held a ‘100 days to Paris’ event at the Outdoor Lawn of Galaxy Macau, during the ‘ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group’.

Guests in attendance at the event included ITTF President Petra Sörling, ITTF Deputy President Liu Guoliang, ITTF Group CEO Steve Dainton, ITTF Secretary General Raul Calin, Sports Bureau President Pun Weng Kun and Galaxy Entertainment Group Director Philip Cheng.

After the guests shared their memories and expectation of the Olympics, a light display in the shape of ‘100’ made up of table tennis was illuminated to celebrate the milestone.