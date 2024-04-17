Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,492 in the last 365 days.

'100 days to Paris' event held today in Macao

MACAU, April 17 - On the special occasion of 100-day countdown to the Paris Olympics, ITTF together with the Sports Bureau and Galaxy Entertainment Group held a ‘100 days to Paris’ event at the Outdoor Lawn of Galaxy Macau, during the ‘ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group’.

Guests in attendance at the event included ITTF President Petra Sörling, ITTF Deputy President Liu Guoliang, ITTF Group CEO Steve Dainton, ITTF Secretary General Raul Calin, Sports Bureau President Pun Weng Kun and Galaxy Entertainment Group Director Philip Cheng.

After the guests shared their memories and expectation of the Olympics, a light display in the shape of ‘100’ made up of table tennis was illuminated to celebrate the milestone.

You just read:

'100 days to Paris' event held today in Macao

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more