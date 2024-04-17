Work on a factory and warehouse project under-way in Bắc Ninh

VIETNAM, April 17 -

BẮC NINH — KCN Vietnam Group JSC on Wednesday initiated construction of a ready-built factory and warehouse project in the Thuận Thành III Industrial Park - Zone B, located in Bắc Ninh Province. This 14-hectare venture marks KCN Việt Nam's first project of this type in Bắc Ninh and is set to provide over 90,000 square meters of high-quality ready-built facilities available for lease.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Nguyễn Đức Cao, the deputy head of the Bắc Ninh Industrial Zones Authority, commended the initiative, noting its significant role in enhancing the region's ability to draw foreign direct investment (FDI) and boosting socio-economic growth. Bắc Ninh has become a key hub for FDI in the North, attracting substantial interest from Northeast Asian nations like China, Japan, and South Korea.

In the first quarter of the year, Bắc Ninh secured the second-highest level of foreign investment in Việt Nam, with investments totaling US$745.2 million, which represents nearly 12.1 per cent of the national total. This achievement is attributed partly to its well-developed industrial infrastructure, including pre-built warehouses and factories.

Trương Khắc Nguyên Minh, Deputy General Director of KCN Vietnam, expressed his confidence in the new project, stating it would offer investors additional high-quality options for ready-built warehouses and factories in the northern key economic area. "In the coming time, we will continue to amplify our investment and develop numerous other industrial projects across the country," he added.

Established in 2021, KCN Vietnam started with an initial land acquisition of about 200 hectares and an investment exceeding $300 million. The company aims to become the leading local industrial property platform in Việt Nam in the future. — VNS