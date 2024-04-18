Cloud Elevator DigiMedia Select GreenX Digital Asset Exchange (GreenX) for Security Token Offering (STO) and Listing

95009 China National Elevator Emergency Service Platform Leader in Digital Finance Leader in Digital Finance

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Elevator DigiMedia (Guangdong) Company Limited (“Cloud Media” or “Company”) has engaged F Bullion Group Holdings Inc. (“FBHI”) as listing sponsor and financial advisor for the Company Security Token Offering (STO) in Q2 2024 on GreenX Digital Asset Exchange (“GreenX”).

Cloud Media is the exclusive content marketing partner of 95009 China National Elevator Emergency Service Platform (“95009 Service”) in Guangdong province. 95009 Service has been rolled out successfully in 21 cities in Guangdong providing coverage for over 13,000 elevators and the Company has established network in Hunan, Henan, Sichuan, Anhui, Chongqing, Jiangxi and Fujian provinces. Cloud Media content marketing services have advertising collaboration with over 100 advertising agencies and clients including TV stations, China mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom to leverage their 5G advertising distribution platform. The Company aims to provide highly customized and targeted content marketing services to e-commerce platform, supply chain and consumers across the country.

The custom designed in-elevator flat screen mobile device and App leverage 5G high speed communication network to stream multimedia content curated by backend system based on big data and AI analytics to provide relevant and entertaining contents to passengers during their journey in the elevator.

FBHI is the leading STO and Real World Assets(“RWA”) listing sponsor and advisor to over 10 STOs over the past 3 years with clients in US, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and more. “This is an incredibly meaningful project with the development of a coordinated nationwide service platform to provide emergency assistance to passengers stranded in elevator and it will significantly improve elevators safety. The business model and revenue potential are phenomenal, we are truly excited to work with the Cloud Media team on this amazing journey.” Comment from Thomas Yip, director of FBHI.

About Cloud Elevator DigiMedia (Guangdong) Company Limited

Cloud Media is incorporated in Guangzhou and has exclusive content distribution partnership with 95009 China National Elevator Emergency Service Platform (“CNEESP”) which is the chosen pilot project in Guangdong endorsed by China State Administration for Market Regulation in 2021. Cloud Media is an affiliate of the CNEESP group of companies and has developed its own cloud content distribution system, with real time advertising content management and analytics.

About GreenX Corp

GreenX™ is a subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia.

For further information regarding the company, please visit

http://www.green-x.io

Email: philip@green-x.io

F Bullion Group Holdings Inc.

FBHI is a listing sponsor on GreenX Digital Asset Exchange and a new generation of Digital Financial Technology Advisory that enables the issuance and management of Real World digital assets via Tokenization, Security Token Listing, Security Token Offering (“STO”) Sponsorship, Fund Raising Arrangement, Compliance Advisory and post STO Consulting.

For further information regarding the company, please visit

http://www.firstbullionholdings.com

Email: thomas@firstbullionholdings.com

