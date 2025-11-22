Brighsun Limited today announced Launch of Australian 2U Energy Storage Batteries.

Brighsun Energy Storage All-in-One Storage Stack Leader in Digital Asset Wealth Management

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, November 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-life energy storage batteries and solar energy storage system from Australia's Brighsun New Energy have sparked a buying frenzy even before their official launch in the European market. Although the first shipment is slightly delayed due to logistical reasons and is expected to arrive at European ports on 26th November, all batteries were sold out, before even reaching the port. Distributors from Germany, Austria, and the UK have already begun scrambling to place orders for the next batch. This phenomenal market response confirms that the 2U.chat battery products have become a "hard currency" in Europe against the backdrop of the energy crisis and green transition.

European Energy Policies Create Soled Demand, Home Energy Storage Market Booms

Behind this buying wave are the ambitious energy transition policies of many European governments. Regulations stipulate that by the end of 2030, millions of households across the EU must adopt solar panels paired with energy storage systems. Concurrently, a critical policy shift is underway: governments are gradually phasing out high feed-in tariffs for households selling excess solar power back to the grid during the day. Instead, they are encouraging the storage of this surplus green electricity for nighttime self-consumption or for the grid to repurchase during peak hours. This change is transforming efficient and reliable energy storage batteries from an "optional accessory" into a "household necessity," paving the way for the explosive growth of 2U batteries.

"Golden Combo" Energy Solution Redefines Household Energy Independence

To precisely meet the needs of European users and help them qualify for more government subsidies, 2U has deeply collaborated with leading solar panel and inverter manufacturers to launch a highly sought-after "Golden Combo" home energy solution – the "10 kW Solar Panel + 60 kWh 2U.Chat Battery" system.

Calculations based on an average of 7 hours of daily sunlight in Europe show that this system can generate approximately 60 kWh of clean electricity per day. The strength of this configuration lies not only in its ability to fully cover a household's electricity and gas bills but also in achieving zero-carbon and zero-cost transportation:

• Household Electricity (approx. 20 kWh/day): Easily meets the needs of all household appliances, including lighting, air conditioning, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, and high-power induction cooktops.

• Transportation Electricity (approx. 40 kWh/day): Provides sufficient power for two electric vehicles, offering a daily range of 150 kilometres, perfectly suited for daily commutes, school runs, shopping, and all other travel scenarios.

This solution fundamentally liberates households from dependence on the traditional power grid and fossil fuels, delivering unprecedented energy security and economic benefits.

Strong Commercial Energy Storage Demand, 2U Secures Major Industrial Order

The appeal of 2U batteries extends far beyond the home market. In the commercial and industrial sectors, their exceptional performance and reliability have also attracted keen interest from major heavyweight buyers. A leading European architectural steel structure factory has clearly stated its intention to place a 2.4 MWh energy storage system order with 2U after the Christmas peak season, aimed at optimizing energy use and controlling costs for its production lines.

Furthermore, several large hotel chains and international airports are in deep discussions with 2U's European representatives. Batch orders for commercial energy storage systems are expected within the coming months, supporting their goals for sustainable development and energy self-sufficiency.

2U Energy European Representative Comment

"The enthusiastic response from the European market has far exceeded our expectations, fully demonstrating the technological leadership and market fit of 2U batteries," stated the 2U Energy European Representative. "We are committed to helping European households and business owners take control of their energy future through innovative storage solutions and jointly accelerating the global transition to renewable energy. The successful pre-sale of the first shipment is just the beginning; we are fully coordinating logistics and production to meet the continuously growing demand in the European market."

