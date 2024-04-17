DoHS Announces Emergency Energy Assistance Program for Low Income Residents

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) today announced that applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted beginning Monday, April 22, 2024, to Friday, April 26, 2024, or until funds are exhausted.

The federally funded program assists eligible West Virginia residents in paying home heating bills. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines and be in an emergency situation that will disrupt the primary heating source if not met.

Residents whose primary source of heat is either gas or electricity must provide a shut-off notice when applying for Emergency LIEAP. Those using other primary heating sources or bulk fuel may qualify for assistance if their heating fuel is at a critically low level during the application period.

Households that received direct payment of regular LIEAP benefits must verify that the payment was used for home heating by submitting a current receipt with the Emergency LIEAP application. Failure to submit verification of payment may result in a denial of the application.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size, and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Income limit for fiscal year 2024 is 60% of the state median income. In these situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DoHS worker.

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $2,186 2 $2,859 3 $3,532 4 $4,205 5 $4,877 6 $5,550 7 $5,678 8 $6,320 9 $6,963 10 $7,605

To apply, residents must go to their local DoHS office. A list of local offices can be found at dhhr.wv.gov/bfa/Pages/MapList.aspx.