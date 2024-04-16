Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,498 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Twenty Nine Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 1, 2024, to act on these bills.

CS/HB 1281 – Interception and Disclosure of Oral Communications

CS/CS/HB 1389 – Digital Voyeurism

CS/HB 919 – Artificial Intelligence Use in Political Advertising

CS/CS/HB 1181 – Juvenile Justice

CS/CS/HB 917 – Career and Technical Education

CS/CS/HB 7013 – Special Districts

CS/HB 1653 – Duties and Prohibited Acts Associated with Death

CS/HB 1569 – Exemption from Regulation for Bona Fide Nonprofit Organizations

HB 931 – School Chaplains

CS/CS/HB 1171 – Schemes to Defraud

CS/HB 1317 – Patriotic Organizations

CS/CS/HB 159 – HIV Infection Prevention Drugs

CS/HB 707 – State University Unexpended Funds

CS/HB 461 – Excusal from Jury Service

CS/CS/CS/HB 613 – Mobile Home Park Lot Tenancies

CS/HB 1031 – Debt Relief Services

CS/HB 1425 – Juvenile Justice

CS/CS/CS/SB 86 – Hope Cards for Persons Issued Orders of Protection

CS/SB 758 – Tracking Devices and Applications

CS/CS/SB 1704 – Sheriffs in Consolidated Governments

CS/SB 1616 – Electronic Access to Official Records

CS/CS/SB 1680 – Advanced Technology

SB 1688 – Career-themed Courses

CS/CS/SB 564 – Young Adult Aftercare Services

CS/SB 678 – Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy Grant Program

SB 158 – Value of Motor Vehicles Exempt from Legal Process

CS/CS/SB 804 – Gaming Licenses and Permits

SB 1116 – Campaign Finance

CS/CS/SB 1264 – History of Communism

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Twenty Nine Bills from the Florida Legislature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more