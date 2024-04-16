Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Twenty Nine Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 1, 2024, to act on these bills.
CS/HB 1281 – Interception and Disclosure of Oral Communications
CS/CS/HB 1389 – Digital Voyeurism
CS/HB 919 – Artificial Intelligence Use in Political Advertising
CS/CS/HB 1181 – Juvenile Justice
CS/CS/HB 917 – Career and Technical Education
CS/CS/HB 7013 – Special Districts
CS/HB 1653 – Duties and Prohibited Acts Associated with Death
CS/HB 1569 – Exemption from Regulation for Bona Fide Nonprofit Organizations
HB 931 – School Chaplains
CS/CS/HB 1171 – Schemes to Defraud
CS/HB 1317 – Patriotic Organizations
CS/CS/HB 159 – HIV Infection Prevention Drugs
CS/HB 707 – State University Unexpended Funds
CS/HB 461 – Excusal from Jury Service
CS/CS/CS/HB 613 – Mobile Home Park Lot Tenancies
CS/HB 1031 – Debt Relief Services
CS/HB 1425 – Juvenile Justice
CS/CS/CS/SB 86 – Hope Cards for Persons Issued Orders of Protection
CS/SB 758 – Tracking Devices and Applications
CS/CS/SB 1704 – Sheriffs in Consolidated Governments
CS/SB 1616 – Electronic Access to Official Records
CS/CS/SB 1680 – Advanced Technology
SB 1688 – Career-themed Courses
CS/CS/SB 564 – Young Adult Aftercare Services
CS/SB 678 – Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy Grant Program
SB 158 – Value of Motor Vehicles Exempt from Legal Process
CS/CS/SB 804 – Gaming Licenses and Permits
SB 1116 – Campaign Finance
CS/CS/SB 1264 – History of Communism
###