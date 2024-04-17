The End Brain Cancer Initiative’s CEO Presents at Life Science Innovation Northwest 2024 Conference
The End Brain Cancer Initiative’s CEO Presents at Life Science Innovation Northwest 2024 ConferenceREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative’s (EBCI) President & CEO, will be presenting at this year’s Life Sciences Washington Innovation NW conference at the Seattle Convention Center along with Gilead, Pfizer, Swedish, Presage, among others. You can learn more about the conference at https://lifesciencewa.org/events/life-science-innovation-northwest-2024/.
She will be speaking about EBCI’s 22 years of service to patients, fueling research, investment ROI, and how EBCI partners with industry/life sciences and the investment community to increase patient access, ROI and FDA approved treatment, and diagnostic options, as well as how EBCI is inserting the “patient voice” into clinical trial protocols. To learn more, attend her presentation, schedule an in-person meeting with her at this conference, or email her directly: Dellann@EndBrainCancer.com.
Following are the details for attending Dellann Elliott Mydland’s Presentation at LSWIN: Oncology Session on April 17 th from 1-3:30 PM in the ARE Stage Exhibit Hall. She is Presenter 11, speaking from 3:13-3:25 PM.
In addition to Dellann, Shawn Drennan, Treasury and Board Member, will be attending on April 17th and 18 th . To set a meeting with EBCI during this conference, please send an email to Dellann@EndBrainCancer.com and Shawn@EndBrainCancer.com, or text Dellann at 425-785-8489.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life.
We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
