Center for Internet Security Named Among 2024 Top Workplaces

President and CEO John Gilligan receives additional recognition for leadership

COLONIE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Work-life balance, paid volunteer time, professional development opportunities, generous benefits, and a culture of positivity and collaboration have earned the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) recognition as one of the Albany Times Union’s Top Workplaces. It marks the eighth consecutive year and 10 times in total that CIS has received the honor.

The judging criteria were based on anonymous employee surveys, proving that CIS is committed to promoting a positive, inclusive workplace that encourages leadership, growth, and development.

“That’s a testament to the environment we’ve created,” said Kristina Rankin, Director of Human Resources at CIS. “Our top priority is creating an atmosphere for all and for our employees to feel included and connected.”

With over 450 employees and growing, CIS is committed to fostering leadership in each team member. The organization’s 13 leadership principles were cited among the areas of excellence, and special recognition for leadership was awarded to CIS President and CEO, John Gilligan.

“One of the things that’s different about CIS is the culture,” said Gilligan. “We have what we call the IDEA Alliance, which is our diversity, equity, and inclusion program. It’s led by employees, and it’s proven to be extraordinarily valuable. What we want to do is educate our employees so they’re more understanding and accepting.”

In addition to the Times Union Top Workplaces, CIS has also been named among the Best Companies to Work for in New York, and a Top Workplace USA multiple years in a row.

