An Examination of Generative AI and Physical Threat Planning

Our findings show GenAI is lowering the barrier of entry further than ever for people looking to plan real-world harm. It is essential that public safety officials update their threat assessments.” — TJ Sayers, Senior Director of Threat Intelligence at CIS

EAST GREENBUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) has released a new report revealing that widely available generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools can make it easier for malicious actors to plan real world physical threats. The study, An Examination of Generative AI and Physical Threat Planning, shows how individuals, using only cleverly worded prompts, can bypass built in safety features in popular AI systems to obtain information that could support dangerous activities, such as targeting critical infrastructure or law enforcement.

Researchers tested “jailbreak” techniques on three well known GenAI platforms, discovering that each system provided detailed responses when prompted on topics like constructing explosive devices, exploiting border vulnerabilities, or identifying weaknesses in essential services. While much of the information is technically available through open sources, the report highlights that AI systems make retrieving it faster, easier, and more precise, changing the risk landscape in ways that public safety officials need to know.

Key Findings from the Report:

• AI jailbreaks work across multiple platforms. All three models tested by CIS responded with detailed guidance on sensitive physical threat topics when prompted through bypass techniques.

• Threat planning can be made easier for non experts. AI tools organized, summarized, and clarified information that previously required hours of specialized research.

• The threat environment is shifting quickly. CIS analysts assess it is “highly likely” that criminals will increasingly use GenAI to support malicious activities.

• Traditional safeguards are not keeping pace. The report concludes that current safety filters are unlikely to significantly improve without reducing functionality for legitimate users.

“Our findings show that generative AI is lowering the barrier of entry further than ever for people looking to plan real-world harm,” said TJ Sayers, Senior Director of Threat Intelligence at CIS. “This technology is not creating entirely new information, but it’s making dangerous information far more accessible and quickly actionable. It's essential that law enforcement, public safety officials, and critical infrastructure operators update their threat assessments accordingly.”

