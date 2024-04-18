Keyless and EnQualify Form Strategic Partnership to Combine AI-Driven KYC with Biometric Authentication
The integration of Keyless' biometric authentication technology with EnQualify's AI-driven KYC will enhance security and reduce ATO fraud while significantly cutting authentication costs.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keyless, a leader in privacy-centric biometric authentication, is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with EnQualify, a leader in next-generation KYC solutions, renowned for its "AI on Mobile" technology. This collaboration promises to enhance EnQualify’s user verification through a combination of privacy-preserving biometric authentication and AI-driven KYC processes.
Keyless, known for its unique biometric authentication solutions, serving financial institutions, governments, and enterprises worldwide, brings its patented Zero-Knowledge Biometrics™ (ZKB) technology to the partnership. The technology ensures that biometric data is not stored anywhere, providing secure and privacy-centric authentication across the user identity lifecycle in under 300 milliseconds.
The integration of Keyless's MFA-by-design technology with EnQualify's "AI on Mobile" KYC solutions will empower clients to streamline identity verification and authentication by utilizing the original verification selfie for continuous authentication. During the IDV process, the user's document is scanned, extracting the image, followed by a video selfie for liveness verification. The most suitable frame from this video is then matched with the document image. Now, with Keyless, this image is directly used for ongoing authentication across the user identity lifecycle, from login and payments to step-up actions and recovering accounts, without requiring additional steps from the user.
Andrea Carmignani, Co-Founder and CEO of Keyless, highlighted the significance of this integration: "Our partnership with EnQualify is a leap towards eradicating outdated authentication practices. By integrating our Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology with EnQualify's AI-driven KYC, we've established a unified platform that enhances security, reduces ATO fraud and cuts costs, all whilst improving the user experience."
Metin Karabiber, CEO of EnQualify, also remarked on the partnership: ‘‘EnQualify's cutting edge AI on Mobile Edge technology already sets it apart from its rivals. Our collaboration with Keyless is another important step to guarantee first-class user customer experience.’’
EnQualify, with its impressive track record and client base including names like Mastercard and HSBC, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. Together, Keyless and EnQualify are setting new benchmarks for digital identity verification and authentication, enhancing security and privacy while improving the user experience.
