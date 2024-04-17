Bestselling Bahamian Author Dr. Shekera J. Sears Launches New Talk Show "Conquering Faith"
Spiritual leader and author shares messages of faith, resilience, and empowerment through new Facebook talk show featuring global guests.
Conquering Faith' is a platform to share the transformative power of faith and resilience. Together, we will learn to overcome challenges and live victoriously.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shekera J. Sears, renowned Bahamian author and spiritual leader, is thrilled to announce the launch of her groundbreaking bi-weekly talk show, "Conquering Faith," aired on Facebook. The show, inspired by her bestselling books, aims to empower viewers through spiritual guidance, practical advice, and real-life stories of faith and resilience.
— Dr. Shekera J. Sears
Dr. Sears, who recently celebrated the success of her memoir, "Faith Will Conquer Your Storm," at a well-attended book launch and signing event, is eager to extend her message of hope and empowerment to a global audience through this innovative talk show format. "I am passionate about helping people overcome life's challenges and discover their true potential through faith," said Dr. Sears. "This talk show is an incredible opportunity to connect with viewers, share my experiences, and provide the tools and inspiration they need to conquer adversity."
"Conquering Faith" will explore the profound themes present in Dr. Sears's books, including "Destined for Empowerment," "Faith Will Conquer Your Storm," and "Rejected and Abandoned for Greater," all of which have become #1 international best-sellers. Each episode will feature thought-provoking discussions, interviews with special guests, and interactive segments that encourage viewers to apply the principles of faith and resilience in their own lives.
The talk show will cover a wide range of topics, from overcoming personal struggles and building unshakable faith to developing leadership skills and fostering meaningful relationships. Dr. Sears will also share her insights on spiritual growth, emotional healing, and discovering one's divine purpose. With a lineup of international guest appearances, including renowned spiritual leaders, motivational speakers, and faith-based entrepreneurs, "Conquering Faith" promises to deliver a wealth of knowledge and inspiration to its viewers.
In addition to her new talk show and bestselling books, Dr. Sears is well-known for hosting transformative events that cater to women and teenage girls. Her annual Mother-Daughters Queens and Princesses Spring Tea Party and the Women in Pursuit of God's Glory Conference have become highly anticipated gatherings, providing a platform for empowerment, spiritual growth, and community building. These events have attracted participants from across the Bahamas and beyond, a testament to Dr. Sears's growing international influence.
As the co-pastor of Whole Armour Ministries International, Dr. Sears works alongside her husband, Apostle Dr. Winton Sears, to deliver powerful prophetic messages and provide spiritual leadership to their congregation. With a Bachelor's degree in Theology and an honorary Doctorate degree in Divinity, Dr. Sears brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her various roles as an author, speaker, and mentor.
"I am committed to using every platform available to me to spread the message of hope, faith, and empowerment," said Dr. Sears. "Whether it's through my books, talk show, events, or ministry, my goal is to help people overcome challenges, discover their purpose, and live a life of victory. I believe that 'Conquering Faith' will be a catalyst for transformation in the lives of countless viewers worldwide."
About Dr. Shekera J. Sears:
Dr. Shekera J. Sears is a bestselling Bahamian author, spiritual leader, and co-pastor of Whole Armour Ministries International in Nassau, Bahamas. With a Bachelor's degree in Theology and an honorary Doctorate degree in Divinity, she has dedicated her life to empowering individuals through faith and resilience.
Dr. Sears is a sought-after speaker at women's, teen girls', marriage, and singles conferences, and her books have become international best-sellers, touching lives worldwide.
Aisha Jackson
Universal Impact Press
aisha@universalimpactpress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook