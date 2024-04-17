Sneak Out: Free 2 Play Adventure Starts on June 6th
EINPresswire.com/ -- The official release date of Sneak Out is set for June 6th, 2024. Developed by Kinguin Studios, this highly anticipated game of hide and sneak.
Sneak Out is a free-to-play PC game that transports players to a castle filled with action and gameplay.
Key game features:
Sneaky Co Op:
Sneaky Mechanics:
You can play with many different styles. More hiding and sneaking or more running.
Sneaky Stealth:
Most important part of the game are hide & seek features. Hiding in or sneaking behind environment elements gives players positive feedback like good hide & seek play from childhood. Outsmart the hunter and it's all laughing when you run away from him.
Sneaky Humor:
Light-hearted humor based our various play styles, features and making fun of other players.
Sneaky Customization:
Ability to create your own fun spin on your character, further opening possibilities for various crossovers along the game's lifespan.
For more information and updates, visit the official Sneak Out Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2410490/Sneak_Out/
About Kinguin Studios:
Born from the pioneering spirit of Kinguin, the world-renowned gaming marketplace, Kinguin Studios is on a mission to craft gaming experiences that transcend the ordinary. With a team fueled by passion and expertise, we're dedicated to bringing players together through games that are not just played but cherished.
Dominik Oczkowski
Dominik Oczkowski
