Kinguin Esports Performance Center in Warsaw to Cease Operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinguin, a leading name in the esports industry, announces the closure of activities at the Kinguin Esports Performance Center (EPC) located in Warsaw. Effective May 2024, operations at the EPC will come to a halt due to the conclusion of the lease agreement with our current partner and the relocation of Kinguin's Warsaw office.
Since its grand opening in 2019, the Kinguin Esports Performance Center has established itself as a leading facility in the esports community. Hosting over 300 bootcamps since inception, including 115 in 2023 alone, the center has consistently provided invaluable training opportunities to teams from across the globe.
Welcoming the Elite
The EPC has proudly welcomed some of the biggest names in esports, including Natus Vincere, Imperial, FaZe Clan, Fnatic, MIBR, TSM, Complexity, MOUZ, Team Secret, Tundra Esports, OG, beastcoast, Monte, 9INE, Nigma Galaxy, B8, Betclic Apogee, NOM Esports, Acend, Falcons, Grayhound, FURIA, M80, Bad News Eagles, Nouns, Team 500, Passion UA, Into The Breach, and the Polish eFUTBOL team under the Polish Football Association.
Supporting Ukrainian Talent
Additionally, it's worth noting that the Kinguin Esports Performance Center has been open free of charge for any Ukrainian pro-players and their families. In 2022, we hosted over 30 people from Ukraine, providing them with access to top-notch facilities and resources to enhance their skills and opportunities in the esports realm.
A Commitment to the Future
“While we are halting activities at the Warsaw center, we are committed to supporting esports not only in our region but globally. Our dedication to the growth and development of esports remains unwavering, and we are actively seeking new opportunities to continue this mission. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the players, partners, and supporters who have contributed to the success of the Kinguin Esports Performance Center in Warsaw. We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to stay connected with us for future updates.” said Viktor Romaniuk, founder of Kinguin Esports Performance Center.
For further inquiries or information, please contact epc@kinguin.net.
