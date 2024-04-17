The UK has to deal with the rising number of young people not in Education or Employment

Figure 1: The percentage of young people who were not in education, employment or training (NEET) decreased over the quarter (October to December 2023). People aged 16 to 24 years who are NEET as a percentage of all young people, seasonally adjusted, UK,

UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading employment organisations are urging the government to address the pressing issue of youth unemployment. The latest ONS report sheds light on the challenges faced by the youth in the current employment landscape.

According to the ONS report, an estimated 12% of all people aged 16 to 24 years in the UK were not in education, employment or training from October to December 2023 - an increase of 0.2 percentage points on October to December 2022 - with the most worrying trend being among 18-year-olds showing as the most likely to be in this category.

Approximately 195,000 of these unemployed NEETs were young men, whereas 98,000 were young women. There were an estimated 559,000 young people in the UK who were NEET and economically inactive, an increase on the year (October to December 2022) of 39,000.

This alarming trend, up to its highest level since 2009, underscores the urgent need for collaborative efforts from government bodies, educational institutions, and private enterprises to address the root causes and create sustainable solutions for the youth in our communities.

With many young people choosing not to pursue further education, citing the cost, perceived lack of opportunities after graduation and impact on mental health as contributing factors, Startingpoint is keen to encourage educational bodies to work with them to create new training and career paths for young people.

Startingpoint is committed to playing a pivotal role in combating youth unemployment through its careers platform that allows students, businesses and higher education providers to find candidates and opportunities for training. Startingpoint has created a safe way for students to showcase their skills, talents & experience and browse opportunities listed by businesses providing apprenticeship programmes.

These apprenticeship programs aim to equip young people with the skills and resources necessary to secure gainful employment, offering a chance to be paid for training, a stronger foothold on the career ladder and important experience in the workplace, whilst still enjoying some of the benefits of student life.

"We recognise the challenges faced by the youth in today's job market, and Startingpoint is dedicated to making a positive impact by empowering them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed" said Tom Simpson Director at Startingpoint.

As part of our commitment, Startingpoint is actively seeking partnerships with local educational institutions, government agencies, and other stakeholders to create a comprehensive strategy that addresses the unique needs of young people entering the job market.