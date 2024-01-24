Stellantis Enhances AI Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition of CloudMade’s Technology and IP
CloudMade, a collaborative venture of Star and Valeo, has finalized its acquisition by automotive manufacturing giant Stellantis.
We take immense pride in CloudMade's integration into Stellantis' mission to harness AI's potential across all their vehicle brands.”SILICON VALLEY, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudMade, a joint venture between global technology consulting firm Star and French global automotive supplier Valeo, announces the completion of an acquisition agreement with one of the world's leading automakers Stellantis.
— Juha Christensen, Chairman, CloudMade & Star
In a strategic move, Stellantis acquires CloudMade's technology, IP and pioneering AI capabilities, accelerating its position as a leader in the evolving smart mobility sector. CloudMade's AI technologies, solutions, intellectual property, and skilled team will be seamlessly integrated into Stellantis's operations.
Founded in 2007, CloudMade has been a key industry software provider focused exclusively on transforming in-car and mobility user experiences globally. With a vision of next-generation AI capabilities to enhance driving experiences, CloudMade delivered groundbreaking solutions with leading OEMs.
“The automotive landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by AI. These changes will touch every aspect of how cars are designed, manufactured, driven and serviced," stated Juha Christensen, Chairman of CloudMade and Star. "With more than a decade of expertise in crafting AI-driven solutions for the global automotive industry, CloudMade has emerged as a definitive leader in AI-based automotive solutions, with a rich portfolio of intellectual property and deep industry knowledge. We take immense pride in CloudMade's integration into Stellantis' mission to harness AI's potential across all their vehicle brands.”
CloudMade’s software technology will support Stellantis’ strategy to develop intelligent mobility products and enhance the overall customer experience with personalized features that make their drive safer, their life easier and their trip exciting.
“The acquisition of CloudMade’s pioneering AI capabilities will accelerate our development journey on STLA SmartCockpit and help us deliver our Dare Forward 2030 goals,” said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer. “Thanks to this adaptable technology and leveraging our growing connected carparc, we will create intelligent mobility solutions faster and with more flexibility, to delight our customers with in-vehicle and mobile experience personalization.”
Details of the acquisition are confidential.
