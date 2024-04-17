Two Leading Oilfield Technology Companies Announce Agreement
Quantum Energy Technologies and Innova Drilling and Intervention Collaborate on Leading Well Construction Technology
This is a great alliance between two strong well known oilfield brands with like-minded teams!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Energy Technologies LLC (Quantum) and Innova Drilling and Intervention Limited (Innova) today announced an agreement on complimentary well construction technologies. Under the agreement, Quantum and Innova will collaborate together on their market leading digital platforms including DigiDrill Datalogger™, LiveLog™, Quantum MWD Decoder, and Innova’s Well Seeker Pro and Web Portal used for performance directional drilling.
— Nils Benson
The collaboration will produce a bundled cloud-based architecture between the platforms with an aim to streamline data management, support well construction automation, and enable performance drilling solutions. The initial trials will begin in the United States and expand to support the growing global footprint of both companies.
"Quantum and Innova’s efforts will make it easier for customers to utilize our cloud-based software and measurement-while-drilling (MWD) technology that provides enhanced drilling solutions to operators and service companies alike," said Nils Benson, VP of Software at Quantum.
“We are excited about the collaboration between Innova and Quantum and its benefits in terms of streamlined data management and seamless company-wide communication of data. At Innova we have always strived to offer best-in-class cloud-based technologies and data management systems to our clients, and are positive that by aligning with Quantum we can deliver further value to our global client base.” said Bruce Ripley, Chief Operating Officer, Innova.
About Quantum:
Houston based Quantum operates one of the largest real-time logging, gamma ray monitoring and data aggregation fleets globally through its DigiDrill brand, with over 2,000 licenses sold that operate in 10+ countries. The company also provides drilling product solutions and services utilized by some of the world’s largest exploration and oilfield service companies for both conventional directional and rotary steerable drilling applications.
About Innova:
Innova Drilling & Intervention build cutting-edge software solutions for drilling, well planning and engineering applications across all drilling phases of a project lifecycle. Innova’s cloud-based software suite delivers real-time insight and performance optimization to drilling operations with seamless, company-wide visibility and serves as the industry-standard directional drilling package in operation on North American rigs. Innova has an extensive global reach with its software being critical to the success of clients’ drilling projects across 45+ countries and 6 continents worldwide.
