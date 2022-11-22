Quantum Energy Technologies Acquires DigiDrill, a Leading Digital Solutions Provider
OILFIELD SERVICES ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT: QUANTUM ACQUIRES DIGIDRILLHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Energy Technologies (Quantum) announces the acquisition of Digital Drilling Data Systems, LLC (DigiDrill). The combined products offer Quantum one of the largest footprints of surface data acquisition in the industry, with a focus on supporting independent directional drilling providers.
Quantum plans to expand the footprint with additional modules as well as enhanced mobile solutions - all supported by DigiDrill's cloud-based software package. DigiDrill's staff, real-time support and branding remain intact and will continue to offer the same products and service delivery to its customer base. As part of the deal structure, Nils Benson, Vice President of DigiDrill, will join the senior leadership of Quantum as its Vice President of Digital Solutions.
“Combining forces with Quantum is positive for our customers and our shareholders,” said Benson. He added, “Quantum's business model of supporting directional customers rather than direct-to-operator matches DigiDrill, and what they bring in downhole MWD innovation leadership, we compliment with our digital solutions.”
"The DigiDrill team has put a great set of products to market and worked hard to take a leadership position in those segments," said Bush. “We are extremely happy to bring on such a complimentary group as we continue to build answer products for our growing customer base.”
About DigiDrill:
Based in Houston and Dallas, DigiDrill has sold some 2,000 licenses around the world for its proprietary drilling software platforms. With ovr 500 active licenses each day, the company has two divisions, Operations and Engineering, and continues to push innovative digital and cloud-based answer products to market.
About Quantum:
Houston based Quantum, is devoted to the “skunk-work” style development of unique measurements & communication technologies used in the course of drilling and logging oil and gas wells. Quantum proudly employs some of the world’s top engineering minds at its Technology Center. Additionally, Quantum continues to grow its MWD rental and sales arm, which supports directional drilling businesses in North America.
