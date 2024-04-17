Submit Release
What's the New Playbook for Progressive Employers Facing Unionization?

We are thrilled to extend an invitation to you and your team to attend our upcoming webinar focused on preventing employee unionization for progressive and non-traditional union employers. As a leader in your industry, we believe that staying informed and proactive is key to maintaining a positive and productive work environment for both employers and employees. We will:

  • Look at how demographic trends are driving a new generation of union activists
  • Delve into the factors that contribute to unionization and how employers can recognize early signs.
  • Learn how to mitigate the chances of unionization and foster a culture of trust and collaboration.
  • Gain insights into the legal aspects surrounding unionization, including employer rights and responsibilities.
  • Engage with our experts to address any specific concerns or queries you may have.

This event is designed to equip progressive employers like yourself with the knowledge and tools necessary to foster a positive work environment while mitigating the risk of unionization. We believe that by staying proactive and informed, employers can build stronger relationships with their employees and drive organizational success.

Speakers

PENDING CLE Credits: AK- 1.5 General credit; CA- 1.5 General credit; IL- 1.5 General Credit; NY- 1.5 Prof Prac; OR- 1.5; General Credit; VA- 1.5 General Credit; WA- 1.5 Law and Legal Procedure Credit. All credits and credit types are pending and not guaranteed. This program is appropriate for both newly admitted and experienced New York Attorneys.

DWT seeks CLE accreditation in AK, CA, IL, NY, OR, VA and WA. Upon request, if you are admitted to practice law in another state, we will provide a certificate of attendance and documentation to assist you in applying for CLE credit in your state of admission. Please email CLEreporting@dwt.com with questions.

This session will be recorded. Please review our privacy policy here. By accepting this invitation and participating in the webinar, you agree and understand that it will be recorded.

Contact McKenzie Conte with questions.

