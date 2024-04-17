Jeremy Parsons Wins Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2024 New Music Awards

Parsons joins Taylor Swift, Dan & Shay, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson among this year’s winners. Jeremy was named a Finalist in the 2024 New Folk Competition.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy Parsons, the talented country artist born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded the prestigious title of Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2024 New Music Awards. The award recognizes Parsons’ remarkable achievements and rising prominence in the country music scene. Jeremy was also named a Finalist in the 2024 New Folk Competition. He will perform at the Kerrville Folk Festival on Saturday, May 25th, in Kerrville, Texas.

Parsons’ musical journey began in high school when he discovered his passion for playing the guitar and writing songs. Influenced by the sounds of Texas music, Parsons honed his skills and began performing at venues across the United States and Europe. Known for his authentic performances and engaging stage presence, Parsons quickly gained recognition in the music industry.

Parsons’ blend of americana, country and electronica has been well-received by fans and critics alike. His singles have been international hits, with multiple tracks reaching the Top 15 on the UK iTunes charts and accumulating over 1.5 million streams on Spotify. Parsons’ recent hits, “Humanity” and “Life Worth Dyin’ For,” have also achieved success, with the latter topping the National Radio Hits AC40 and Country airplay charts.

Among the other winners at the 2024 New Music Awards were Taylor Swift, who took home the Top40/CHR Female Artist of the Year award; Jelly Roll, winner of Country Male Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson, Country Female Artist of the Year; and Dan & Shay, winners for Country Group of the Year.

The New Music Awards is an honor given by New Music Weekly, a publication encompassing music charts within the music industry. The New Music Awards show had been held annually since 2003. The New Music Awards determine nominations as a result of the highest votes received by open ballot by fans, music industry executives, radio personnel and industry insiders. The New Music Awards finalists are based on total votes. New Music Awards are given for the top finalist in each genre and category.

For more information about Jeremy Parsons and his music, please visit his website at www.jeremyparsonsmusic.com