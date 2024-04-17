Sober in Cyber to Host “Rockin' Mocktails” – An Alcohol-Free Networking Event at RSA Conference
Innovative non-profit organization announces its unique alcohol-free event during the RSA Conference, promoting inclusive and healthy networking opportunities
Rockin Mocktails is about more than just networking; it's a demonstration to our peers in the cybersecurity community that meaningful connections can thrive beyond the bounds of alcohol-centric events”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, U.S.A., April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nonprofit group Sober in Cyber has announced it will be hosting Rockin' Mocktails at RSAC, an alcohol-free networking event set to coincide with the RSA Conference. The event aspires to foster professional connections while providing an environment that supports sobriety, wellness, and inclusive networking.
— Jen VanAntwerp, Sober in Cyber Founder
Scheduled for May 07, 2024, from 6 PM to 8 PM at 55 Second Street, this event aims to break conventional networking stereotypes by offering a creative and pressure-free space for cybersecurity professionals.
The evening will feature a lineup of custom-crafted mocktails designed by the expert mixologists at Better Bar, alongside rock & roll-themed craft activities. With the venue situated less than a ten-minute walk from the Moscone Center, it provides the perfect unwind spot after a busy day at the conference.
"Rockin' Mocktails isn't just about good fun and networking; it's a demonstration to our peers in the cybersecurity community that meaningful connections can thrive beyond the bounds of alcohol-centric events," shares Jen VanAntwerp, Founder of Sober in Cyber. "Our goal is to challenge the status quo and introduce a refreshing, joyful, and inclusive way to connect with your peers in the cybersecurity industry".
This community-focused event invites RSA attendees to rally around the significant cause that is the heart of Sober in Cyber – eliminating the social barrier to networking for those who choose to abstain from alcohol. Whether making this choice for health, religious, or personal reasons, all attendees are welcome.
Additionally, sponsorship opportunities are available, with benefits that align with corporate social responsibility objectives and are fully tax-deductible.
🎸 Event Details at a Glance:
• Date/Time: May 07, 2024, | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Pacific
• Location: KPMG Building at 55 Second Street, San Francisco, CA
• Key Activities: Custom-crafted mocktails, Rock & roll-themed crafts, Alcohol-free networking
• Event website: https://www.soberincyber.org/events-1/rockin-mocktails-at-rsac
• Sponsorship Details: Download the Sponsorship Prospectus
Cybersecurity experts, industry veterans, and conference-goers interested in supporting the mission of Sober in Cyber are encouraged to participate by making a donation or sponsoring the event to help ensure its success and broader social impact. All sponsorships and donations are fully tax-deductible and will help ensure that this and future alcohol-free events will remain free for all attendees.
About Sober in Cyber:
Sober in Cyber is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization committed to creating alcohol-free events and building a community for sober and sober-curious individuals in cybersecurity. With a mission to provide a comfortable platform for professional networking without alcohol, the organization plays a vital role in fostering inclusivity within the cybersecurity industry. Join the movement at https://www.soberincyber.org/
JVAN Consulting for
Sober in Cyber
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other