Children’s Books Author Alycia R. Wright Explores Important Topics Engaging Readers of Different Age Groups

North Carolina author and Child/Adolescent Psychiatric Registered Nurse writes books offering valuable insights with sensitivity and compassion.

Wright's intimate knowledge and personal experiences provide a powerful and entertaining teaching resource that encourages dialogue and fosters positive change.” — Explora Books

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Me Too!: A Story About Inappropriate Touching/We Have to Begin to Teach Early" is a poignant tale narrated by a young girl who has experienced sexual molestation. Despite the delicate nature of the subject matter, the author, drawing from her extensive experience as a pediatric and adolescent Psych Unit supervisor, assures readers that the content is crucial for young minds. With the prevalence of hidden agendas in today's society, it is essential to educate children early about personal boundaries and the importance of speaking up when faced with such situations. This book serves as a wake-up call to parents and society, highlighting the long-lasting impact of inappropriate behavior and the necessity of equipping children with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves. Wright encourages readers to break the silence surrounding sexual exploitation in families, homes, schools, and communities. The Skin I Am In : A Story that Introduces Compassion for the Black and Brown Child" tells the engaging story of an African American girl navigating the challenges of prejudice and bullying in middle school. Through her experiences, readers are guided towards empathy, kindness, and tolerance, promoting a universal understanding of racial diversity. Wright's intimate knowledge and personal experiences provide a powerful and entertaining teaching resource that encourages dialogue and fosters positive change.Her other book, "Larry the Llama" is the second book in the delightful "Alphabet Soup Animal Series!" With a focus on fostering a love for physical books as cherished family heirlooms, this collection celebrates the joy of reading through amusing stories that revolve around different letters of the alphabet. "Larry the Llama," centered on the letter 'L,' presents tongue twisters and comical narratives that entertain and engage young readers. As Wright says, by the end of this collection, children will have their very own set of encyclopedias, nurturing a lasting appreciation for literature. Alycia R. Wright , drawing from her background as a Child/Adolescent Psychiatric Registered Nurse, a single parent, and an actively involved grandmother, has crafted these books with love, concern, and respect for all children. Her firsthand experiences and deep understanding of child psychology and development make these books invaluable resources for parents, educators, and caregivers.These books offer unique perspectives on important social issues and provide tools for nurturing compassion, resilience, and understanding in young minds. Alycia R. Wright's dedication to children's well-being and her commitment to educating future generations shine through these compelling stories.Wright is also the author of the other 3 books named: Callie Polly-Oli Cow, How Mountains Were Formed, and A Journey Home: Teaching a Child About Loss of a Loved One. Her books are available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all leading digital book stores worldwide. And she invites everyone to embrace the magic of storytelling and add these captivating books to your collection today!About Explora Books Explora Books is a publishing and marketing firm located in the bustling City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. We seek to explore literary potentials from the global self-publishing landscape and provide wider creative avenues to amplify their masterpieces for the world. We redefine creativity and innovation. We set new industry standards.

