CPTDog Introduces Streamlined H4 to F1 Change of Status Service

cptdog- free consultation

Help H4 Visa Holder to be independent and start working on F-1 CPT authorization as soon as possible

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, U.S., April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPTDog, a leader in immigration advisory and academic placement, proudly unveils its new service dedicated to aiding H4 visa holders in seamlessly transitioning to F1 status. This bespoke service is crafted to empower H4 holders with greater autonomy by unlocking educational and work opportunities previously out of reach.

Comprehensive Support for Status Transition

CPTDog stands out with its all-encompassing approach that goes beyond facilitating USCIS procedures. The service provides holistic support, including securing admissions in reputable Day 1 CPT universities and delivering personalized guidance. With partnerships with over 25 distinguished Day 1 CPT universities, CPTDog ensures authenticity and diverse choices for candidates. These selected institutions not only issue I-20s swiftly but also open doors for H4 holders to engage in employment while studying. Through Day 1 CPT programs, students can obtain CPT work authorization, merging practical training with their academic journey and laying a solid foundation for their future in the U.S.

Straightforward and Economical Fee Structure

Revolutionizing the industry standard, CPTDog introduces a flat fee of $1,500 (PP Service and RFE appeal service included), offering a cost-effective alternative to the traditional hourly rates of law firms. This transparent pricing ensures that clients face no surprises, reflecting the organization's dedication to fairness and client success.

Complimentary 30-Minute Immigration Legal Consultation

Applicants opting for a change of status to enroll in any Day 1 CPT university affiliated with CPTDog will receive a complimentary 30-minute one-on-one session with a registered immigration attorney. This valuable consultation, typically worth $150, is offered at no charge to assist applicants in their transition process.

No-Cost Initial Consultations and Specialist Advice

Take advantage of free initial consultations to identify the optimal Day 1 CPT program fit. The in-house immigration lawyer at CPTDog, an expert in COS procedures, delivers top-notch advice and dependable support.

Rapid Processing and Financial Support

Acknowledging the urgency of immigration timelines, CPTDog provides expedited processing options. The organization also aids in mitigating application fees and acquiring scholarships, easing the financial burden on applicants.

About CPTDog

Located in Pasadena, CA, CPTDog is a revered provider of comprehensive services, including guidance on Day 1 CPT programs, university matching, and expert immigration advice. The organization is dedicated to improving the journey of international students and non-immigrant visa holders, offering customized solutions and dedicated support. Having assisted over 5,000 international students in remaining in the U.S. after failing to secure an H1B visa, and aiding numerous H4 visa holders in kickstarting their U.S. careers through enrollment in Day 1 CPT programs, CPTDog takes pride in its 100% success rate in change of status applications.