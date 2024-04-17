Jump PTT Offers the First Free PoC Radios with Affordable Nationwide Service
Jump PTT just announced that the newest models of their PoC radios are now available for free with service sign-up.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jump PTT, a pioneering provider of push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) radios, today announced exciting new offers that make cutting-edge communication technology accessible and affordable for industries nationwide. The promotion includes the latest models of their PoC radios — POC3, POC5, and POCM — now available for free with service sign-up.
Chris McConnell, President of Jump PTT, expressed enthusiasm about the new offers, stating, "Our mission has always been to provide affordable communication solutions for any business. These new offers are a testament to our commitment to provide top-tier communication devices that are both cost-effective and feature-rich."
Jump PTT specializes in advanced PoC (Push-to-Talk over Cellular) radios (also called LTE radios) that merge features of traditional two-way radios with the broad coverage of cellular networks, providing crystal-clear communication without distance limitations. Their radios operate on the AT&T 4G LTE network, ensuring reliable nationwide coverage.
The Jump PTT radio models are designed to meet the rigorous demands of various sectors, including construction, security, and transportation. Features like GPS tracking, WiFi, Bluetooth, and a robust web-based dispatch system make these radios a cornerstone for efficient operational management.
Highlights of Jump PTT's PoC Radios Include:
• Nationwide Coverage: Utilizing the AT&T network for broad and reliable reach.
• Enhanced Durability: Devices meet military standards for shock and vibration resistance, with an IP67 rating for dust and moisture protection.
• Advanced Connectivity: Integration of GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, along with capabilities for text, voice, and video communication.
The free offer for POC3, POC5, and POCM radios is available for a limited time. To qualify for the free offer, an upfront payment for the first and last month of LTE service, along with activation and shipping fees, is required.
For more information about Jump PTT's products and the special offer, visit https://www.jumpptt.com
About Jump PTT:
Jump PTT is committed to revolutionizing communication with advanced PoC radios that combine the convenience of cell phones with the powerful functionality of traditional two-way radios. Their products ensure crystal-clear audio, even in challenging environments, and are backed by a responsive customer service team.
Chris McConnell
Jump PTT
+1 888-477-1155
