Tru Filtered Air Recognized as "Best for Allergies and Asthma" by The Spruce
Tru Filtered Air is recognized by The Spruce as one of the "Best Air Filter Subscriptions of 2023" and singled out as the "Best for Allergies and Asthma".TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tru Filtered Air, a leading subscription service for premium furnace air filters, is honored to announce its recent recognition by The Spruce as one of the "Best Air Filter Subscriptions of 2023." Tru Filtered Air's filters have been singled out as the "Best for Allergies and Asthma," affirming their commitment to customers with specific health needs.
The Spruce's recommendation hails Tru Filtered Air's commitment to quality, emphasizing that "TRU only offers activated carbon-backed MERV 11 filters" and "TRU does not sell any filters that don't meet its high standards." These filters are specially designed to trap odors, gases, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), while maintaining up to 90% efficiency and ideal airflow.
The Spruce is a trusted home improvement website that rigorously tests and reviews over 10,000 products annually, providing reliable recommendations for millions of visitors. Known for its independence and dedication to quality, The Spruce offers hands-on product reviews, shopping guides, and consumer advice to ensure informed purchasing decisions.
"We're thrilled to be recognized by The Spruce for our dedication to air quality and customer health," said Chris McConnell, co-owner of Tru Filtered Air. "Our goal has always been to provide the best products and services that exceed our customers' expectations, and this recognition affirms that commitment."
To learn more about Tru Filtered Air's acclaimed products and subscription plans, visit www.trufilteredair.com or contact 888-878-2298 and TruSupport@TruFilteredAir.com.
About Tru Filtered Air
Tru Filtered Air is a leading air filter subscription service dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality air filters. Their unique, high-loft filter media and carbon layer technology effectively capture irritants and odors, making them the top choice for those with allergies, asthma, or other sensitivities. Tru Filtered Air strives to improve indoor air quality and promote healthier living spaces for its customers.
