Food for Climate League's research, run with dscout, drives more climate-friendly food choices among Chicagoans

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dscout, an industry-leading customer research platform, in partnership with Food For Climate League (FCL), is proud to share details about FCL’s impactful ‘Cool Beans’ project. This project has included deep research into consumer perceptions and behaviors leading to the creation of new narratives to encourage increased consumption of accessible, nutritious, and sustainable beans, pulses, and legumes. Food for Climate League, a women-led nonprofit working to make climate-smart food choices the norm, recently partnered with dscout to power part of this project, noting that they were able to reach a wider audience and gather diverse perspectives, ensuring that their research is comprehensive and impactful.

“Working with dscout has been a game-changer for us,” said Chhavi Jatwani, Director of Research and Innovation at Food For Climate League. “Their platform helped us streamline the tedious qualitative research tasks— participant recruitment, incentives, and engagement. The delightful interface engages more voices in less time and helps us co-create more authentically with our research audience.”

The Cool Beans project is ongoing, and the partnership with dscout came at a critical juncture of the study to understand the realities of eaters—from overarching food decision behaviors to specific attitudes about beans—all to inform new ways to talk about beans that resonate with eaters’ needs, values, and priorities. These insights, which came from a carefully curated set of closed-ended, open-response, and selfie questions, directly informed narratives that Food for Climate League tested at a larger scale among Chicagoans. From there, FCL is testing the impact of those winning narratives on food choices in a university dining hall, in advance of an influencer-led narrative campaign to encourage residents of major American cities, starting with Chicago, to eat more beans.

“We are thrilled to work with Food For Climate League on this important project,” said Kate Johnson, VP of Marketing at dscout. “At dscout, we are committed to supporting organizations like Food For Climate League which are working towards a more sustainable future. We’re proud that our platform can support their efforts and drive meaningful change.”

dscout’s upcoming webinar, scheduled for April 25th at 1:00 pm CT, will feature research leaders from Food for Climate League: Chhavi Jatwani, Director of Research and Innovation, and Stephanie Szemetylo, Senior Design Researcher. They will delve into the research methodologies and outcomes of the "Cool Beans" project to date, and share exclusive insights into current attitudes regarding food choices and its impact on the climate crisis.

Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how dscout's innovative platform has helped Food For Climate League collect, analyze, and act on valuable data to further their mission of promoting climate-friendly food choices.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about the "Cool Beans" project and how dscout is revolutionizing human-centered research for nonprofits – register for the webinar by visiting dscout.com.

About dscout

dscout is a leader in experience research, enabling the world's most innovative companies to unlock human insight at scale. dscout’s flexible remote research platform allows organizations to handpick research participants, field a multitude of moderated and unmoderated methodologies, accelerate analysis, and create impactful, media-rich research deliverables. Learn more at dscout.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Kate Johnson, dscout’s VP of Marketing, kate.johnson@dscout.com

About Food For Climate League:

Food For Climate League is a trailblazing, women-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to make climate-smart food choices the norm. We do this by using narrative and behavioral sciences to connect nutritious and sustainable foods to people’s diverse needs, values, and cultures. To learn more about Food for Climate League’s mission and work, visit foodforclimateleague.org.

For media inquiries, please contact: Kelly Killian, Strategic Communications Lead, kelly@foodforclimateleague.org