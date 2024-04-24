Lasering USA Announces Partnership with Resilielle
Resilielle - Pioneer of Age Zero Exosomes, redefining beauty standards through innovation and scientific excellence.
Harnessing the power of Age Zero Exosomes™, our post-MiXto Pro CO2 rejuvenation protocol maximizes healing and enhances results by facilitating natural tissue rejuvenation.”SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lasering USA's partnership with Resilelle brings a cutting-edge solution to skin rejuvenation. By combining the renowned MiXto Pro micro-fractional CO₂ laser with Resilelle's Age Zero Exosomes™, the combination treatment offers remarkable benefits:
Reduced Downtime: Age Zero Exosomes™ leverage the body's natural healing mechanisms, cutting down the downtime of MiXto Pro CO₂ laser treatment by up to 50%.
Enhanced Results: These exosomes deliver growth factors that improve resurfacing outcomes, diminishing fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, and dyschromia while enhancing skin tone, brightness, and texture.
Powerful Ingredients: Derived from Wharton’s Jelly Mesenchymal Stem Cells, the Age Zero Exosomes™ boast unparalleled nano-technology, making them highly potent for skin rejuvenation.
Gold Standard: Considered the gold standard in topical skin rejuvenation, Age Zero Exosomes™ are available in various concentrations to suit different needs.
Stability and Ease of Use: The product is stable when refrigerated and comes in user-friendly, sterile vials for both in-office and home-based applications.
Accelerated Recovery: By complementing MiXto Pro CO₂ laser treatment, Age Zero Exosomes™ speed up the recovery process, allowing individuals to resume their daily activities sooner.
Providers and patients interested in exploring this innovative treatment further can visit Resilelle's website www.resilielle.com or contact them directly via email info@resilielle.com or phone 1-585-484-0058.
Overall, this partnership represents a significant advancement in cosmetic laser technology, offering a convenient and effective option for facial skin rejuvenation with minimal downtime.
