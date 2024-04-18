Autodatas and Munro & Associates Announce a Strategic Alliance
Autodatas, a leading source for EV and HEV benchmarking and Munro & Associates, known for Lean Design are collaborating in an AllianceDETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automakers and automotive suppliers around the world can expect enhanced services thanks to a new Strategic Alliance between Autodatas and Munro & Associates. The two companies, with over a decade of collaboration experience, aim to provide greater value through their combined expertise.
Autodatas, a leading provider of performance information, teardown data, and cost analysis for electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs and HEVs), boasts the world's largest database of Chinese NEVs in addition to extensive coverage across Europe, the US, and Asia. "This alliance allows the Munro team to leverage Autodatas unparalleled data resources," says Sandy Munro, CEO of Munro & Associates.
Munro & Associates, known for their proven lean design and cost-reduction methods, brings a wealth of experience across various industries. Their expertise in minimizing parts, improving quality, and optimizing assembly processes perfectly complements Autodatas data-driven approach. "Munro's design methodology, combined with Autodatas comprehensive data, will empower automakers to make informed decisions," says Will Wang, CEO of Autodatas.
In essence, this alliance offers automakers a powerful combination: rich data on EVs and HEVs from Autodatas along with Munro's industry-leading design and cost-saving techniques. This collaboration promises to streamline development processes, reduce costs, and ultimately accelerate innovation in the automotive industry.
Brita Shu, CFO
Autodatas
+49 176 63675677
shuzichen@autodatas.de