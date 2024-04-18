Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,940 in the last 365 days.

Autodatas and Munro & Associates Announce a Strategic Alliance

Autodatas, a leading source for EV and HEV benchmarking and Munro & Associates, known for Lean Design are collaborating in an Alliance

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automakers and automotive suppliers around the world can expect enhanced services thanks to a new Strategic Alliance between Autodatas and Munro & Associates. The two companies, with over a decade of collaboration experience, aim to provide greater value through their combined expertise.

Autodatas, a leading provider of performance information, teardown data, and cost analysis for electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs and HEVs), boasts the world's largest database of Chinese NEVs in addition to extensive coverage across Europe, the US, and Asia. "This alliance allows the Munro team to leverage Autodatas unparalleled data resources," says Sandy Munro, CEO of Munro & Associates.

Munro & Associates, known for their proven lean design and cost-reduction methods, brings a wealth of experience across various industries. Their expertise in minimizing parts, improving quality, and optimizing assembly processes perfectly complements Autodatas data-driven approach. "Munro's design methodology, combined with Autodatas comprehensive data, will empower automakers to make informed decisions," says Will Wang, CEO of Autodatas.

In essence, this alliance offers automakers a powerful combination: rich data on EVs and HEVs from Autodatas along with Munro's industry-leading design and cost-saving techniques. This collaboration promises to streamline development processes, reduce costs, and ultimately accelerate innovation in the automotive industry.

Brita Shu, CFO
Autodatas
+49 176 63675677
shuzichen@autodatas.de

You just read:

Autodatas and Munro & Associates Announce a Strategic Alliance

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more