Autodatas appoints Paul Haelterman as President of its North America business unit

Autodatas is a leading provider of detailed benchmarking and costing information on the worlds finest EV's and HEV's, including over 80 from China

MUNICH, GERMANY, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autodatas is announcing that it has appointed Paul Haelterman as President of its North American business unit. Will Wang, CEO of Autodatas, "We are pleased to make this announcement. Paul is an experienced executive in the global automotive industry, with over 40 years of experience including Ford Motor Company, Magna International and IHS-Markit. His global knowledge of both the car makers and suppliers will be key to helping expand our international business and the continued growth of Autodatas." Mr. Haelterman is based in our Detroit office and can be reached at paulhaelterman@autodatas.de.

Autodatas is a leading supplier of Benchmarking, Teardown, Technical Assessments and Costing of the worlds best Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles. Autodatas is headquartered in Shanghai China and has additional offices in Tokyo Japan, Munich Germany, Los Angeles California and Detroit Michigan. You can learn more about Autodatas via its website: www.autodatas.com.

