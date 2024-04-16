NCRI-US Welcomes Bipartisan US House Resolution Supporting the Iranian Resistance’s Ten-Point Plan for Future of Iran

Washington, DC, April 16, 2024: Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of NCRI, remarks at a U.S. House briefing where bipartisan H.Res.1148 was introduced by Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) and 143 sponsors. The resolution supports her Ten-Point Plan for the Future of Iran.

"Condemning the Iranian regime’s terrorism, regional proxy war, internal suppression," H.Res.1148 calls for the full protection of Ashraf 3 residents in Albania

In the 2022 uprising, the people of Iran expressed their desire to reject all forms of dictatorship, whether the Shah or the mullahs. Therefore, the NCRI aims to establish a democratic republic.” — Maryam Rajavi, NCRI President-elect

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) welcomes introducing the bipartisan U.S. House resolution, H.Res.1148, "Condemning the Iranian regime's terrorism, regional proxy war, and internal suppression."

Introduced by Congressman Randy Weber (R-TX) and with 143 original sponsors and cosponsors from both sides of the aisle, the resolution "calls for holding the Iranian regime accountable for its actions through the continued imposition of sanctions and to support the Iranian Resistance's Ten-Point Plan for the Future of Iran" as the international community debates an effective policy to counter the Iranian regime's warmongering and terrorism in the Middle East.

Addressing the bipartisan House briefing remotely, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI's President-elect for the transitional period to transfer sovereignty to the people of Iran, said, "I would like to express my gratitude to Congressman Randy Weber and your other bipartisan colleagues for organizing this briefing. I also wish to commend the valuable initiative of the representatives in introducing a new resolution in the House of Representatives. This resolution offers a correct solution to the Iranian problem as well as supporting the PMOI members at Ashraf 3."

NCRI President-elect remarked that "the recent escalation of the regime's warmongering and its drone attacks this weekend is a turning point, which proves: First, the head of the snake of warmongering is in Tehran. Second, it showed that this regime is the principal side of the war. Third, as the Iranian Resistance has emphasized repeatedly, the overthrow of this regime by the people of Iran and the Iranian Resistance is essential for peace in the region. By warmongering, Khamenei is attempting to divert attention from the terrible situation of the regime within Iran. But the regime has received blows one after another."

Mrs. Rajavi stressed, "It's time for everyone to open their eyes to the real solution as well, the same solution that you, honorable representatives, have offered in your new bipartisan resolution. In the 2022 uprising, the people of Iran expressed their desire to reject all forms of dictatorship, whether the Shah or the mullahs. Therefore, the NCRI aims to establish a democratic republic. The only solution to prevent the regime from obtaining an atomic bomb is the overthrow of the regime by the Iranian people and the Iranian Resistance. For many years, we warned that appeasement would lead to war. Today, a war that we could avoid has put the Middle East on fire."

She concluded her remarks by saying, "Today, the clerical regime is confronted with the most significant and fundamental threat to its existence, which is the determination of the Iranian people to rise up and overthrow the regime, alongside the presence of an organized resistance capable of leading this struggle to victory. Now is the right moment for the solution outlined in your resolution to be implemented as the official policy of the U.S. and Europe towards Iran."

The House initiative notes that "over 3,600 parliamentarians around the world and 125 former world leaders expressed support for the Ten-Point Plan for the Future of Iran of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi that calls for the universal right to vote, free elections, a market economy, and separation of religion and state, and advocates gender, religious, and ethnic equality, a foreign policy based on peaceful coexistence, peace in the Middle East, and a nonnuclear Republic of Iran."

The resolution also "urges the free world, given that the people of Iran have been deprived of all their fundamental rights and political paths for change within the framework of international law and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to recognize the rights of the Iranian people, the protesters, and the Resistance Units to confront the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and repressive forces to bring about change."

The H.Res.1148 notes "the executions of as many as 30,000 political prisoners during the 1988 massacre were carried out under the fatwa by then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini to speedily kill all political prisoners who remained loyal to the main movement in the Iranian Resistance, i.e., the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI), with subsequent death commissions established on July 19, 1988, counting among their members the current Iranian regime's President, Ebrahim Raisi, with the express purpose of carrying out the fatwa."

It also recalls that "over 900 women and men of Camp Ashraf 3 are former political prisoners who witnessed prison crimes of the Iranian regime, and many of them are witnesses of the 1988 massacre and other political killings in Iran, among them eyewitnesses of crimes committed by Ebrahim Raisi, who must be fully protected for potential testimonies before any international courts investigating the killings in Iran."

The resolution highlights the Iranian regime's continued threats and plots against the members of the Iranian Resistance. "In 2023, the Iranian regime started sham trials in absentia of some 104 veteran members of the Iranian Resistance, who are primarily based in Europe, including in France and Albania, to create a phony legal precedent against them and have them extradited to Iran or justify terror plots against them."

The bipartisan Congressional initiative "calls on the United States Government, in cooperation with our ally Albania, to ensure the full protection of the Iranian political refugees in Camp Ashraf 3 in Albania against the Iranian regime's plots and pressure and for them to benefit from all rights stipulated in the Geneva Convention 1951 and the European Convention on Human Rights, including the right to life, liberty, and security, and protection of property, as well as freedom of expression and assembly."

The H.Res.1148 underscored that "the Declaration of Independence of the United States emphasizes, 'whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government,' and that 'when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.'"

Equally significant, the resolution, underlining its clear demarcations with the dictatorships of monarchs and clerics, states that it "recognizes the rights of the Iranian people and their struggle to establish a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran."

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981 as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people's sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran's largest, most organized opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

--------------------

