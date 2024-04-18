2024 AutoTech Awards Shortlist Announced

AutoTech Awards Logo

Winners to be Announced and Celebrated June 4th at AutoTech: Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WardsAuto is pleased to reveal the automotive leaders and pioneers whose innovations, achievements and collaborations are being recognized on the shortlist for the 2024 AutoTech Awards.

Formerly the Informa Tech Automotive Awards, the AutoTech Awards celebrate the best talent, companies, products, and services across automotive technology. The shortlist has been selected based on thorough criteria ser forth by the judging panel, along with support from the WardsAuto editorial and Wards Intelligence analyst teams. Nine awards across three categories will be presented at the awards ceremony on June 4th, part of AutoTech: Detroit.

Congratulations to all those who made the shortlist:

ACCELERATORS CATEGORY

The Accelerators Awards Program is dedicated to recognizing those who are trailblazers in their field, paving the way for others. With three exhilarating categories to select from, including Rising Star of the Year, Automotive Woman of the Year, and Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Champion of the Year, we’ll be shining a spotlight on the remarkable individuals who are making a real difference in the industry.

Automotive Rising Star of the Year

• Paula Palade, AI Ethics Senior Technical Specialist, Jaguar Land Rover

• Richard Ahlfeld, CEO and Founder, Monolith

• Tianna Mick, Chief Marketing Officer, Dealer Synergy

• Amit Mehta, Head of Software Solutions Using OTA, Features on Demand (FEOD) Division, Stellantis

• Anya Ernest, Principal Engineer Connected Experience, Polestar

• Kris Smeds, CTO, Sibros

Automotive Women of the Year

• Padmini Navalgund, Program Manager, Bosch Global Software Technologies

• Marygracesoleil Ericson, Senior Director of Global Program Management, Harman International

• April Stevens, Director of North America Manufacturing Operational Efficiency, Ford Motor Company

• Maria Uvarova, Senior Vice President, Software Product Management, Stellantis

• Wendy Bauer, Vice President and General Manager - Automotive & Manufacturing, AWS

Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Champion of the Year

• Fanuc

• Altair

• AlixPartners

• KPIT

COMPANY CATEGORY

Software Supplier of the Year

• RTI

• QT Group

• HiveMQ

• Parkopedia

• Stradvision

Collaborative Partnership of the Year

• Profilence/TomTom

• Avanci

• Parkopedia/Hyundai Pay

Automotive Tech Company of the Year

• 4screen

• Sonatus

• Argus Cyber Security

• Eyeris

• REE Automotive (REE)

OEM of the Year

• BMW

• Hyundai

• Toyota

PRODUCT & SERVICES

Automotive Product of the Year

• 4Screen

• Upstream Security

• Telemetry Agency

• Focal Point Positioning

• Unite Digital, LLC (EZDOCS)

• Eyeris AI

Automotive Service of the Year

• NoTraffic

• Tata Elxsi

• Stellantis

The 2024 winners will be announced and celebrated at AutoTech: Detroit on the evening of June 4th at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Learn more about the event and book your ticker by visiting www.AutoTechDetroit.com. All credentialed media are welcome and qualify for free admittance to both the awards ceremony and AutoTech: Detroit conference and exhibition.

ABOUT AUTOTECH: DETROIT

AutoTech: Detroit returns for two days of focused B2B content and networking that drives real conversations, real connections, and real impact. Software-Defined, ADAS & Autonomy, Connectivity, Mobility, Electrification, and UX are the core themes of AutoTech: Detroit 2024, featuring an agenda curated by the industry for the industry. Featuring VIP matchmaking services, focused exhibition space, curated content, vehicle displays, demos and more, AutoTech: Detroit has something for everyone. innovations and inspirations the best in tech. Learn more and register for AutoTech: Detroit by visiting www.AutoTechDetroit.com.

ABOUT WARDSAUTO

WardsAuto is the trusted voice and knowledge resource for the leaders of the fast-paced digital automotive revolution. Through our reach and community, connection and event power, and the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, our brand provides expert direction with unrivalled opportunities for the leaders, innovators, and stakeholders who are developing strategies for a competitive edge in the industry. Our offerings include eNewsletters, industry events, subscription services, consulting, data and insights, marketing services, and more. To learn more about WardsAuto, visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/.