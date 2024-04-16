Request for Proposals- Funding available to law enforcement agencies for vehicle pursuit technology

Now accepting applications for the second round of Law Enforcement Vehicle Pursuit Technology Grant Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention/Community Safety Unit is soliciting applications from Washington state law enforcement agencies. This is the second round of funding through the Law Enforcement Vehicle Pursuit Technology Grant Program.

The purpose of the RFP is to provide law enforcement agencies with modern vehicle pursuit management technology, including, but not limited to global positioning system tracking equipment, automated license plate reading technology, aircraft, and non-armed and non-armored drone technology.

Funding will not exceed $1,425,000 in total for this RFP. Commerce expects to award multiple contracts based on agency size.

Only law enforcement agencies are eligible to apply for this funding. Agencies that received awards under the first round of funding of this program are not eligible for second-round funding under this RFP.

Contact: Kaitlin Jones, RFP Coordinator, Kaitlin.Jones@commerce.wa.gov

Application timeline:

Q&A Period: April 16 – May 8, 2024

Pre-Proposal Conference: May 1, 2024, 10:30 a.m. PT (Zoom)

Attendance is encouraged, but not required to submit a proposal.

Pre-proposal conference Zoom Link

Proposals due: May 27, 2024, 11:59 p.m. PT

Funding period: July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2024

DOWNLOAD RFP

Thank you for your shared interest in community safety.

Kate Kelly

Executive Director

Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention / Community Safety Unit

(360) 628-6846