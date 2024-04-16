Submit Release
Bridge rehabilitation project to start on I-80 near Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin a bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 80 near Laramie this week, weather permitting.

The project will begin at milepost 302.91 in the eastbound lanes. Crews will then move to the westbound structure at mile marker 300.44. Other locations include I-80 eastbound structure at 245.94 and Wyoming Highway 76 at milepost 221.68, the UPRR overpass by the East Sinclair interchange.  

All four structures will have varying bridge rehabilitation work taking place on each.  A 14-foot width restriction will be in place during the project.

Motorists on the interstate should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits. The traveling public is encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The work is scheduled to be completed by fall 2024. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability. 

Bridge rehabilitation project to start on I-80 near Laramie

