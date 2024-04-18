2024 PTP Pink Paper on 2SLGBTQIA+ Representation on Screens
To Be Released at The Banff World Media Festival on June 11, 2024TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink Triangle Press, one of the world’s longest running 2SLGBTQIA+ media organizations, announced today that the insights and recommendations of the 2024 PTP Pink Paper on representation within Canada’s screen industries (film, television, streaming, gaming) will be released to industry leaders and made public at the Banff World Media Festival on June 11, 2024.
For the last 45 years, The Banff World Media Festival has been one of the most prestigious industry events where the world’s top creative professionals in media gather to celebrate, learn, pitch films and series, create new partnerships and make deals. “The Canadian and international industry presence at BANFF, and its history of progressively recognizing that this industry has a role in important social and political conversations, makes it a natural partner for the release of this groundbreaking work, “ says Pink Triangle Press CEO, David Walberg.
Key findings of the The PTP Pink Paper research will be revealed and then discussed by a panel of high profile industry professionals. “Narratives matter and every creative person who comes to BANFF knows the transformational power of storytelling,” says Jenn Kuzmyk the Executive Director of the Banff World Media Festival. “We are in a challenging time for 2SLGBTQIA+ people politically. We are happy to engage in supporting and animating these important conversations that will help lead to more stories and more authentic representation of 2SLGBTQIA+ people in screen-based content, “ she says.
The 2024 PTP Pink Paper is supported by the Canada Media Fund and Telefilm Canada. Its insights will be pulled from foundational research identifying needs, gaps, systemic issues, and opportunities for 2SLGBTQIA+ professionals working in film, television, streaming, and gaming in Canada. It will look at both the French and English markets and the report will be published in both official languages. The research includes: industry stakeholder interviews, a quantitative survey of industry professionals, and a content analysis of the top downloaded television series, in French and English.
The survey will close on April 30, 2024 at midnight. This inaugural PTP Pink Paper presents an important opportunity for industry leaders and emerging talent to chart a course for Canada's Screen-based industries that can influence 2SLGBTQIA+ representation and experiences in Canada and Internationally.
About Pink Triangle Press:
Pink Triangle Press (PTP) has a mission to advocate for the rights and visibility of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. We have been a leading media voice since 1971 with our groundbreaking journalism and advocacy now led by Xtra Magazine, the first LGBTQ2S+ publication internationally to be part of The Trust Project (thetrustproject.org) and a 2023 gold medal winner for overall excellence at the Digital Publishing Awards. PTP exists to inspire 2SLGBTQIA+ people to pursue a future where everyone is free to celebrate who they are and communities feel seen and heard, empowered to think and act and grow and fill the world. PTP is governed as a not-for-profit organization.
About BANFF World Media Festival:
About the Banff World Media Festival (June 9-12, 2024)
Now in its 45th year, the Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) and the Rockie Awards host one of the most important global conferences and content development marketplaces - gathering top creators, producers, showrunners, talent, networks, studios, streamers, press and media companies. BANFF’s intimate, retreat-style event serves as a leading destination for development, co-production and co-venture partners and offers an unparalleled opportunity for international decision-makers to connect, map the future of the industry, and execute new business deals. Summit Series keynotes, Master Classes and renowned Showrunner Superpanels feature the industry’s most inspiring creative and business leaders and give global profile to the most talked-about shows. The Rockie Awards International Program Competition and Rockies Gala recognize the best content and most influential entertainment industry executives, talent and creators in the world. BANFF continues to deliver important fellowships and initiatives including: the BANFF Spark Accelerator for Women in the Business of Media, the Netflix-BANFF Diversity of Voices Initiative, and the Indigenous Screen Summit and Pitch Forum. Together these programs have provided more than 800 opportunities for under-represented professionals in the Canadian media industry.
About the Canada Media Fund:
The Canada Media Fund (CMF) fosters, develops, finances, and promotes the production of Canadian content and applications for all audiovisual media platforms. The CMF guides Canadian content towards a competitive global environment by fostering industry innovation, rewarding success, enabling a diversity of voice, and promoting access to content through public and private sector partnerships. The CMF receives financial contributions from the Government of Canada and Canada’s cable, satellite, and IPTV distributors.
About Telefilm Canada:
As a Partner of Choice, Telefilm Canada is a Crown corporation dedicated to the success of Canada’s audiovisual industry, fostering access and excellence by delivering programs that support cultural resonance and audience engagement. With a lens of equity, inclusivity and sustainability, Telefilm bolsters dynamic companies and a range of creative talent at home and around the world. Telefilm also makes recommendations regarding the certification of audiovisual coproduction treaties to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, and administers the programs of the Canada Media Fund. Launched in 2012, the Talent Fund raises private donations which principally support emerging talent. Visit telefilm.ca and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/Telefilm_Canada and on Facebook at facebook.com/telefilmcanada.
