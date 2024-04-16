Muzoka Secondary School Wins the National TB Interschool’s Singing Competition

MUZOKA Secondary School has been crowned champions of the 2024 National tuberculosis (TB) Inter-schools singing competition after showcasing its talent and dedication to using music in spreading awareness about TB.

Stepping onto the stage, their captivating performance and melodious voices mesmerised the audience and brought tears to many, including the learners themselves, as the panel of judges announced them as the winners.

The TB National Interschools Singing Competition was organised by USAID TB LON Project in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education. The TBLON project is implemented by CIDRZ with support from the American through the USAID.

Located in the peri-urban town of Pemba in the Southern Province, Muzoka Secondary School’s talented and vibrant young artists outperformed their nine competitors. All the ten participating schools used music to raise awareness and advocate for tuberculosis (TB) testing and treatment, aligning with this year’s World TB Day theme of “Yes We Can End TB.”

Prince Haambala Hakayuwa, their patron in the competition and a teacher at Muzoka Secondary School, was full of joy as he reflected on the challenges his school faced in the run up to the finals in the competition.

“We faced challenges, particularly being a day school. On a Saturday, we had to organise the learners and work on the song quickly. Typically, arranging meetings with the learners is challenging. I am truly grateful to the learners; their passion for music is remarkable. Although I am not a music teacher, I am grateful to God for blessing me with the ability to sing, fueled by my passion for music,” he stated.

Facing tough competition against larger schools in the Southern Province, like Zimba Secondary School and St. Mary’s, Muzoka Secondary School emerged as one of the top 40 contenders after the first round of online voting.

“People voted for us again, and when we heard the news that we made it to the last round of the top 10, this brought jubilation among the learners. We wouldn’t have done it without support from our administration. It’s unbelievable, but we thank God and give glory to Him. We appreciate the people of the Southern Province and all the fans of Muzoka for recognising our quality despite coming from a small rural school. We faced many challenges, but here we are today. We persevered through the tough competition to emerge victorious”, he said.

Mr. Hakayuwa said the learners, will now continue to advocate for TB awareness, sensitise other learners and parents in the district adding that he plans to establish a club not only for singing but also to educate communities on TB prevention, debunk myths surrounding TB, and encourage people to seek information and get tested for the disease.

In the competition, Mpongwe Boarding School from Copperbelt Province emerged as runners-up, while Nangweshi Boarding School from Western Province claimed the third prize. Kawumbu Day Secondary School from North-Western Province received the People’s Choice Award, rounding up the recognition for their outstanding contributions.

Despite the challenges faced, Muzoka Secondary School stands as a beacon of success, proving that dedication and teamwork can overcome any obstacle as they walked away with a K15, 000 cheque, with all participating learners awarded scholarships by UNICAF.