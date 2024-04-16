Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission Revokes Law Enforcement Certification for Mellette County Sheriff

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission unanimously voted Tuesday to revoke the law enforcement certification of Mellette County Sheriff Mike Blom effective immediately for conduct unbecoming a law enforcement officer.

Evidence presented to the Commission indicated that Blom had been in a romantic relationship with a woman who was on supervised probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance, methamphetamine. One of the conditions of her probation was that she not consume alcoholic beverages or enter establishments where alcohol was the primary item for sale.

Blom and the woman, accompanied by another couple, was found to have entered several bars in different towns on or about Nov. 11, 2023. Blom purchased alcohol for the woman, despite Blom knowing this was a violation of the Court-ordered probation conditions. On the same night, the other couple became involved in an assault while Blom was driving his vehicle. Blom did not take appropriate action or report the assault to law enforcement.

When Blom was questioned about the night’s activities, he was dishonest with a South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation investigator.

The Commission’s action does not remove Blom from office, but does remove his law enforcement powers and authorities. He can appeal the Commission’s decision to a circuit court.

