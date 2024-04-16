NEW GOTHIC NOVEL, I NEVER DO THIS, DEBUTS TODAY, APRIL 16, 2024
Author Anesa Miller Introduces the Unforgettable Voice of LaDene Faye Howell
I Never Do This is a masterful novel, inhabited by a voice so fearless and compassionate, urgent and heartland-true, that its music and message stay with you long after the final page.”GRASS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In I Never Do This, a Rust Belt gothic novel by Anesa Miller, readers discover the unforgettable voice of a young woman, LaDene Faye Howell, who finds herself in police custody recounting her story after her paroled cousin Bobbie Frank appears and engages her in a crime spree.
— Brandon R. Schrand, author The Enders Hotel
The book is published by Sibylline Press and is available in paperback and ebook from Amazon and anywhere books are sold. It will be available as an audio book from Tantor Media later this year.
LaDene Faye Howell has spent her life in the small town of Devola, on an oxbow of the Muskingum River, in southeast Ohio. Her family is conservative and deeply religious, although another branch of the Howell clan are notorious criminals. When one of her outlaw relatives returns from prison, LaDene hopes the two of them may share an evening of fun, or even a spark of romance. Instead, Bobby Frank embroils her in kidnapping their old high school principal.
Taken into custody, LaDene recounts her misadventures in the form of a dramatic monologue. Pledging to “tell all in full truth so help me God,” she hopes to keep herself out of jail and perhaps even soften Bobby’s likely sentence. She aims to capture her listeners’ sympathy by recounting a history she has never shared before: her teenage pregnancy and confinement at an unforgiving evangelical facility for wayward girls.
The heart of the story is LaDene’s struggle to live as her own person while remaining true to her heritage and family loyalties. With country noir flair, it touches on spiritual abuse, addiction, family entanglements, and the disenfranchisement of women and young people in fundamentalist settings.
About the Author, Anesa Miller:
Anesa is a native of Wichita, Kansas, a graduate of the University of Idaho, a long-term resident of Ohio, and recipient of an Ohio Arts Council Fellowship for creative writing. Her fiction, essays, and poetry have appeared widely, and her previous novel, Our Orbit, was a finalist in regional fiction in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards.
About Sibylline Press:
Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. It is distributed to the trade by Publishers Group West. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Books, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com. Follow us on FB, Instagram @SibyllinePress.
I Never Do This: A Novel by Anesa Miller | 4-16-2024 | Tradepaper | 9781960573988
email us here
