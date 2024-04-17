Spring Holding Group Merges with Mnemania
Spring Holding Group, Inc. (“Spring”) has merged with Mnemania, Inc. Spring is the parent company of online direct cremation service Cremstar.
This merger positions Spring as the nation’s leader in digitizing deathcare, capitalizing on revenue opportunities from planning, to ordering and logistics, through end-of-life aftercare.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring Holding Group, Inc. (“Spring”) has merged with Mnemania, Inc. Spring is the parent company of online direct cremation service Cremstar and now the memorialization platform MemoryBox. Based in Philadelphia, PA, Spring will now deliver online direct cremation, logistics software, 3D printing, and memorialization solutions designed to disrupt the $29B deathcare industry. Serial entrepreneur J.G. Sandom, former CEO of Mnemania, will become Chair and CEO of Spring, replacing Alberto Moris, who will become Spring’s Chairman Emeritus.
— Alberto Moris, Chairman Emeritus
Spring’s business units now include:
• Cremstar – The #1 Name in Direct Cremations Online
o What was once a complicated and expensive task requiring two visits to a funeral home to manage (150 minutes) is now a straightforward online solution (< 15 minutes), with chat and phone support, that can be leveraged by consumers directly, at a fraction of the cost, and without the upsell pressure of a funeral director. Cremation is 23% less harmful to the environment than traditional burial. (TNO Report - R11303) While most direct cremations through traditional funeral homes cost $2-3K, Cremstar’s online solution begins at just $893. Cremstar is the leading online direct cremation solution on the East Coast.
• Styx Logistics – Automating Deathcare
o Spring has leveraged the investments made in Cremstar’s online direct cremation service to productize a suite of E-Commerce, Content Management (CMS), and Dispatching Logistics software modules and apps, available to funeral homes and mortuary transport services on a subscription (SaaS) basis. Cremstar is Powered by Styx Logistics. With the addition of their patent-pending “digital toe tag”, which uses an RFID chip to track bodies from their initial removal to their final disposition in area crematories, Styx Logistics is now the only deathcare software provider offering complete end-to-end digital tracking through the company’s Funeral Director, Driver, and Crematory apps.
• MemoryBox – The Nation’s Premier Memorialization Website and App
o Cremstar addresses the needs of consumers while they’re planning ahead (pre-plan), when death is imminent (pre-need), or when their loved one has just passed (at-need). MemoryBox lets Spring offer consumers a host of aftercare products and services (post-need). Each time customers use Cremstar to meet their direct cremation needs, the system automatically generates an online memorial “Memory” of their departed loved one @ MemoryBox.com. The company also hosts Life Celebration Events in the
metaverse @ spatial.io. MemoryBox is the default memorialization solution available through both Spring’s
Cremstar and Styx Logistics platforms.
• Final Spring – 3D Printed Funeral Products
o Final Spring offers Cremstar and Styx customers fully personalized 3-D printed funeral products, from custom urns to biodegradable scattering stones. Final Spring is the default funeral product provider
available through both Spring’s Cremstar and Styx Logistics platforms.
“This merger positions Spring as the nation’s leader in digitizing deathcare,” said Alberto Moris, Spring’s Chairman Emeritus, “capitalizing on revenue opportunities from planning, to ordering and logistics, through end-of-life aftercare. More money changes hands during the life-stage of death than at any other point in our lives. We’re there to digitize that transition with green solutions, and I have full confidence that J. will continue to disrupt deathcare with the same level of success and profitability that he showed in disrupting the ad industry. This is the one service in our lives that no one can avoid. We need to get this right for the future welfare of the planet.”
SM Joseph
SpringHoldingGroup
+1 267-888-8015
media@springholdinggroup.com