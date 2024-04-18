Miami-Based Jewelry Brand Artizan Joyeria Launches New Olga Ring in Honor of Mother’s Day
“There's No Jewelry Like Grandma’s”: Artizan Joyeria’s New ‘Olga Ring’ Is a Tribute to the Legacy of MotherhoodMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artizan Joyeria, the Miami-based jewelry brand known for its affordable, fashion-driven designs, is thrilled to announce that its newest piece, The Olga Ring, will be available on April 21st. Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Olga Ring serves as a heartfelt tribute to the boundless love and enduring legacy of motherhood.
The design of The Olga Ring holds special meaning for Keren Yoshua, Artizan Joyería’s Founder and Creative Director. Inspired by a cherished heirloom passed down by her Abuela Olga, the ring embodies the legacy mothers leave with their families. In the hopes of celebrating the true spirit of Mother’s Day, this new piece represents how this legacy inspires the people we become.
"We wanted to create a piece that celebrated the legacy of love across generations," says Keren. "The Olga Ring is more than just a piece of jewelry; it's a heartfelt tribute to my Abuela, and to all the extraordinary women who have shaped our lives in countless ways. It honors the mothers who inspire us and whose love sustains us through life's journey."
Handcrafted with meticulous care, the Olga Ring combines the classic elegance of traditional heirlooms with modern sophistication. Each element serves as a comforting reminder of the unbreakable bond between generations. “There are some hands we wish we could hold onto forever,” adds Keren. “This is our way of honoring them and the lives they built for us.” The Olga Ring is a meaningful and timeless creation, destined to be a treasured keepsake for new generations.
The Olga Ring will be available exclusively at artizanjoyeria.com and partner retailers.
About Artizan Joyeria
Established in 2008 in Miami, Artizan Joyeria has redefined the boundaries of jewelry design. Committed to empowering individuality and challenging conventions, the brand has garnered acclaim for its unique, fashion-forward, high-quality pieces that inspire women to embrace their authentic selves. Artizan Joyeria is a movement towards accessible luxury, fostering strong connections with its clientele and leading the way in responsible business practices.
