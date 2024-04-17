Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Featured in Multiple Articles
Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Kevin Sands, DDS (known as the “Dentist to the Stars”) was quoted in articles about teeth whitening treatments and expert tips.BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an oral health professional whose clientele consists largely of celebrities, Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Kevin Sands, DDS knows firsthand that a brighter, whiter smile can dramatically enhance a patient’s confidence. Recently, three major publications called upon Dr. Sands for his extensive teeth whitening knowledge.
In an August 2023 mindbodygreen piece (1), Dr. Sands discusses the potential benefits of in-office whitening – especially as opposed to certain over-the-counter products. Meanwhile, in a Men’s Health (2) article, Dr. Sands warns patients who are allergic to peroxide to steer clear of teeth whitening strips that contain the ingredient. Finally, Dr. Sands is heavily featured in this StyleCaster (3) piece, wherein he endorses teeth whitening tricks such as oil pulling and brushing with baking soda.
For his own patients, Dr. Sands frequently recommends Zoom!® teeth whitening. This advanced aesthetic treatment, he states, has proven effective for many patients, allowing them to enjoy a much brighter smile after a relatively brief and simple process. For more information about Zoom!® teeth whitening, he encourages patients to reach out to an experienced dental professional.
(1) Mindbodygreen: Professional Teeth Whitening: Cost, Benefits, Aftercare & More
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/professional-teeth-whitening-cost-benefits-aftercare-and-more
(2) Men’s Health: 10 Best Teeth Whitening Strips to Try for a Better, Brighter Smile, According to Dentists
https://www.menshealth.com/grooming/g45326229/best-teeth-whitening-strips/?slide=13
(3) StyleCaster: The Best At-Home Tricks for Whiter Teeth — Fast
https://stylecaster.com/beauty/skin-care/428617/diy-teeth-whitening/
About Kevin B. Sands, DDS
Globally acclaimed cosmetic dentist Kevin Sands, DDS is often called the "Dentist to the Stars” in reference to his celebrity clientele. A graduate of the USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, Dr. Sands is affiliated with several prestigious dental associations, including the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and the American Dental Association (ADA). With offices in both Beverly Hills and Dubai, he provides a wide range of cosmetic and reconstructive dental services, from porcelain veneers to Invisalign® and beyond. Dr. Sands is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Dr. Sands and his practice, please visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills.com, facebook.com/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com/news-room/beverly-hills-cosmetic-dentist-featured-in-multiple-articles/
###
Kevin B. Sands, DDS
414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 273-0111
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here