IRS revised frequently asked questions for the New, Previously Owned and Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicle Credits
IR-2024-111, April 16, 2024
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated frequently asked questions in Fact Sheet 2024-14PDF to provide guidance related to the New, Previously Owned and Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicle Credits.
These FAQs supersede earlier FAQs that were posted in Fact Sheet 2023-29PDF on Dec. 26, 2023.
The FAQs revisions are as follows:
- Topic A: Eligibility Rules for the New Clean Vehicle Credit: Revised Question 10.
- Topic B: Income and Price Limitations for the New Clean Vehicle Credit: Revised Question 11.
- Topic H: Transfer of New Clean Vehicle Credit and Previously Owned Clean Vehicle Credit: Revised Questions 5 and 15.
More information about reliance is available.
IRS-FAQ