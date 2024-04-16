Submit Release
IRS revised frequently asked questions for the New, Previously Owned and Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicle Credits

IR-2024-111, April 16, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated frequently asked questions in Fact Sheet 2024-14PDF to provide guidance related to the New, Previously Owned and Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicle Credits.

These FAQs supersede earlier FAQs that were posted in Fact Sheet 2023-29PDF on Dec. 26, 2023.

The FAQs revisions are as follows:

  • Topic A: Eligibility Rules for the New Clean Vehicle Credit: Revised Question 10.
  • Topic B: Income and Price Limitations for the New Clean Vehicle Credit: Revised Question 11.
  • Topic H: Transfer of New Clean Vehicle Credit and Previously Owned Clean Vehicle Credit: Revised Questions 5 and 15.

More information about reliance is available.

