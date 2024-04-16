MDC invites the public to a basic handgun workshop in Hallsville April 29

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a basic handgun workshop at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area (CA) on April 29 from 6-8 p.m.

This free workshop will teach participants various handgun parts and operation, ammunition, handgun safety, and shooting fundamentals. Participants will also receive one-on-one shooting instruction free of charge. All handguns and ammunition will be provided by MDC. Participants are welcome to bring their own unloaded, cased handguns. Participants who bring their own handguns must provide their own new factory ammunition as no reloads will be permitted.

This workshop is designed for participants ages 18 and older. Teenagers ages 14-17 may attend with a parent or guardian who is also registered for the workshop. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/428. Questions about this event can be sent to Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov.

Rocky Fork Lakes CA is located at 1520 Peabody Road in Hallsville.