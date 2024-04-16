Submit Release
House Bill 1657 Printer's Number 2317

PENNSYLVANIA, April 16 - An Act amending the act of June 13, 2008 (P.L.182, No.27), known as the Clean Indoor Air Act, further providing for title of act, for definitions, for prohibition, for signage, for enforcement, for preemption of local ordinances and for repeal; and making editorial changes.

