Towing Hall of Fame Announces 2024 Honorees
The names and photos of Hall of Fame inductees are displayed at the towing museum's headquarters in Chattanooga.
Nine towing industry legends will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the fallCHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum has announced it will induct nine new members into its Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees, including one posthumous honoree, hail from the United States, France and Australia.
The organization received nearly three dozen nominations, making it a competitive year for selection.
The 2024 honorees are, in alphabetical order:
• William Clayton of Nambour, Queensland, Australia, who has over 50 years of experience in the towing industry and is director of Clayton's Towing Service, which is the largest towing company in Australia, employing over 170 workers in 16 locations. "Bill Clayton has not only elevated the towing industry to new heights, but also has become a beloved figure," according to his nomination.
• Francis D. Coady of Seabrook, NH, is founder and president of Coady's Garage and Towing Service, of Lawrence, MA, and was one of the first towing operators in the nation to pass the National Driver Certification Test of the Towing and Recovery Association of America (TRAA). “For over 50 years Frank Coady has been an innovator, proven his exemplary dedication to the towing industry, exuded leadership to everyone, and has certainly had a lasting effect on the towing Industry and thousands of professionals with whom he has crossed paths."
• Jean Georges, Menil-aux-Bois, France, is founder of Jige, the most recognized brand of towing and recovery equipment in Europe. Georges grew the company to be the largest manufacturer in Europe, and has invented ground-breaking technology including the Simple, Solematic, Beaver-Tail, Mid-City Eurotow and Mega. "Georges has spent his life dedicated to the towing and recovery industry, creating products that were more reliable and more safe to operate."
• Jeffrey Godwin of Longview, TX, serves on the board of directors of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum, dedicating time and money to the organization. Most important, Godwin is co-chair of the towing museum's Survivor Fund, which helps the families of towing operators who have died in the line of service to the motoring public. "Jeffrey's foresight and vision are a gift to any organization he participates in. His single most important contribution is his commitment to, and growth of, the Survivor Fund."
• Kevin Goodyear, Enterprise, AL, took over the family business at age 19, and built the largest towing company in the Wiregrass area with multiple locations in Alabama and Florida. He has worked with the Alabama legislature to improve the state's lien and Move Over laws. "We need towing operators who are striving to make a difference day in and day out. Kevin is just such a man, a leader who has and continues to positively impact this industry."
• Joseph R. Haines, Jr., of Columbus, NJ, is a second-generation towing operator who was a founding member of the Garden State Towing Association, holding several vice-president positions over the years. "He has given every part of himself to serve this industry, his community and his business, and in doing so has created a legacy for his family.”
• Walter R. Mayer, Brookhaven, GA, has played a pivotal role in shaping and elevating the towing industry and profession in Atlanta and beyond. He successfully sued the city of Atlanta, alleging the city's impound process hindered federal trade commerce. The legal victory set a precedent for fair practices in the towing industry. In addition, Mayer has been involved in many civic and community projects. "Ronnie Mayer's remarkable career, marked by expertise, leadership and commitment to service, makes him an asset to the towing and recovery community."
• William G. Miller II, Ooltewah, TN, leads Miller Industries as CEO, helping to modernize and expand its production facilities. He played an integral part in creating the Wall of the Fallen, which honors towing operators who have lost their lives in the line of service. Miller has supported state and federal lobbying efforts in favor of the towing and recovery industry. As president of the Miller Family Foundation, he has been a major fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research. "He has guided not only Miller Industries, but also the industry to be more professionally recognized."
• Jack Wendell Richards (posthumous), Alberta, Canada, drove his first tow truck in 1949 at age 14, and was passionate about the betterment of the towing industry in Alberta and Canada for 70-plus years. "His razor-sharp focus on service and professionalism at every level was the backbone of the company he built, and it stood as an inspiration to others."
The Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame was launched in 1986 to recognize individuals who have made substantial contributions to the towing and recovery industry. "The industry realized it was time to display the roots of the profession," according to the museum. Over 300 towing professionals have entered the Hall of Fame to date.
Hall of Fame candidates must have 20 years of experience running a towing business in an outstanding and exemplary manner, demonstrate leadership in a project with a dynamic and lasting effect on the towing industry, and/or create a product or service with a significant and lasting effect on towing professionals.
The inductees will be officially recognized at a formal ceremony on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the Westin Hotel Chattanooga during the organization's annual Museum Weekend scheduled for September 27 - 29, 2024.
