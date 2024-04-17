The University of Arizona Global Campus announces call for proposals for the annual Teaching and Learning Conference
UAGC is excited to announce the call for proposals for its landmark 10th annual Teaching and Learning Conference, taking place virtually November 5-7, 2024.
This year's theme challenges us to unlock the potential in every student, faculty, and staff member by creating environments where everyone feels valued and connected.”CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is excited to announce the call for proposals for its landmark 10th annual Teaching and Learning Conference (TLC), taking place virtually from November 5-7, 2024. Under the engaging theme "Where are My Keys? Unlocking Belonging in Higher Education," the conference aims to explore the intricate role of belonging within educational environments and its pivotal influence on fostering vibrant, inclusive learning communities.
"As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Teaching and Learning Conference, we're reminded of the transformative power of belonging in education,” said Gary Packard, interim senior vice provost of Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona. “This year's theme challenges us to unlock the potential in every student, faculty, and staff member by creating environments where everyone feels valued and connected. I look forward to the innovative ideas and discussions this conference will undoubtedly generate."
As UAGC celebrates a decade of dedication to advancing teaching and learning excellence, the 2024 TLC invites educators, researchers, and learners to contribute their insights into how belonging, a fundamental aspect of the educational experience, can be cultivated and nurtured across diverse academic settings. The conference seeks proposals that explore the various dimensions of belonging, addressing its significance for students, faculty, and staff, and outlining innovative strategies to enhance inclusivity and engagement within higher education.
This year's virtual conference will provide a dynamic platform for over 800 attendees from a wide range of disciplines, offering opportunities for professional growth, networking, and collaborative exploration. Whether you're an experienced presenter or new to the conference scene, TLC provides a supportive environment equipped with mentorship, resources, and guidance to help you effectively communicate your ideas and research.
UAGC invites proposals by July 31, 2024, from individuals across all levels and disciplines within the academic community, who are eager to contribute to this vibrant discourse on belonging and its critical role in shaping the future of education. This milestone event not only celebrates the achievements of the past ten years but also sets the stage for future innovations and advancements in the field.
For more information on the conference and to submit your proposal, please visit the UAGC Teaching and Learning Conference online at uagc.edu/teaching-learning-conference.
