Governor announces judicial appointment of Heidi Adams

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Tuesday the appointment of Heidi Adams as the Tenth Judicial District Attorney.

Since 2015, Adams has served as the Chief Deputy District Attorney in the Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Tucumcari prosecuting misdemeanor and felony cases.

Previously, she spent four years as an assistant district attorney at Potter County Attorney’s Office in Amarillo, Texas. Adams is a graduate of Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech School of Law. She was admitted to the New Mexico Bar in 2014.

Adams’ appointment began April 15, 2024.

