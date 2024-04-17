Fishways Brings Proven Next Generation Technology to the Aquaculture Industry
Innovative Bio-Reactor Capsules Transforming Fish Farming Practices Worldwide
We are proud to lead the way in pioneering sustainable and efficient technologies that empower growers to thrive and adapt in our changing world, especially as we commemorate Earth Month this April.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S., April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fishways (www.fishways.net), a pioneering aquaculture technology company, is proud to announce that it has partnered with Aquagreen on a successful project involving its revolutionary bio-reactor capsules. Aquagreen, itself an innovator in eco-friendly and tailor-made inland Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), renowned for its forward-thinking approach to eco-friendly and customized inland Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), is keen to continuously explore new technologies while already upholding its existing cost-effective and sustainable systems.
The Patented innovative bio-reactor capsules have long been a key to Fishways' success. These bio-capsules eliminate the need for expensive external biofilters, and work by directly inserting the capsules into fish tanks. The capsules themselves provide a streamlined approach to fish farming, which makes the enterprise easier to manage, and more ecologically sound.
"Our experienced team of industry veterans and successful commercial partnerships represent Fishways' dedication to delivering proven, cutting-edge solutions revolutionizing the industry," said Kobi Lavi, CEO of Fishways. He continued: "we are proud to lead the way in pioneering sustainable and efficient technologies that empower growers to thrive and adapt in our changing world, especially as we commemorate Earth Month this April."
Those sentiments were echoed by Michael Rachin, Aquagreen Ltd's Chief Technology Officer, who initiated the exploration of Fishways' technology to evaluate its effectiveness in optimizing nitrate levels within his state-of-the-art zero discharge systems. Having observed successful outcomes, Mr. Rachin is endorsing Fishways' technology for its promising potential to enhance system efficiency.
In a recent communication addressed to stakeholders, he provided valuable insights into the integration and performance of Fishways' technology within Aquagreen's land shrimp cultivation system: "The implementation of Fishways' NatiCap De-Nitro solution holds promise for enhancing future nitrate level testing and optimization. Additionally, it fortifies our commitment to sustainable practices by supporting zero-discharge approaches, even amidst the challenges posed by rapid shrimp growth in our operation."
Sustainability itself is a value that has always been at the core of Fishways' efforts since its inception. The organization has committed to promoting sustainability in aquaculture wherever possible. Its technology not only reduces water usage, but also energy consumption, and the need for chemical treatments as well. This all helps to minimize the overall environmental impact of its efforts, thus better aligning with existing and emerging sustainable farming practices.
By design, Fishways' solutions are also equal parts scalable and accessible. They can seamlessly adapt to various aquaculture setups that partner organizations are managing, including but not limited to RAS systems, shrimp farms, and live seafood shipping. Fishways provides technology to small-scale farms, large commercial enterprises, and everyone in between. They do this in the name of enhancing profitability and market competitiveness at the same time.
Since its inception, the core mission at Fishways has remained the same. The organization's leadership team wants to not only revolutionize aquaculture as it exists today, but to also forge a path and create a sustainable and thriving future for the industry as a whole. By offering near-zero setup costs, user-friendly systems, and modular scalability, it hopes to go a long way towards accomplishing precisely that. More than anything, Fishways empowers growers to operate farms with minimal environmental impact while maximizing profitability.
Those interested in finding out more about Aquagreen Ltd and its current efforts are encouraged to do so by visiting that organization's official website at https://aquagreen.io. Those interested in learning about the enhanced efficiency and cost-savings that Fishways has become known for, or the sustainability that exists at the core of its mission, can do so by visiting http://fishways.net.
ABOUT FISHWAYS:
Fishways (fishways.net) is an industry-leading aquaculture technology company that is dedicated to changing the industry through innovative and sustainable solutions. It has developed a reputation for the development of the patented bio-reactor capsules. Fishways aims to help its partners become more profitable, more efficient, and as environmentally friendly as possible. All told, Fishways is poised to drive significant advancements in the aquaculture sector over the next decade, creating a brighter future for all in the process.
