From Academy Award Winner to Web3 - Dolby Atmos Pioneer Launches Layer-1 Blockchain

Academy Award-winning pioneer Dr. Toni Mateos ventures into Web3 with launch of LAOS Network, a Layer-1 blockchain revolutionizing cross-chain transactions

SPAIN, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an impressive transition from the world of cinema to blockchain technology, Dr. Toni Mateos, the co-founder and CTO of Freeverse, recently won the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award (the "Tech Oscars") as co-creator of the technology behind Dolby Atmos. This recognition highlights Mateos' remarkable contributions to the world of cinema and establishes his technical credentials as he ventures into the realm of Web3 with the upcoming launch of LAOS Network.

Mateos, along with his colleague Dr. Pau Arumí, co-founded IMMSound, the company that revolutionized cinema audio with their object-based sound mixing technology. This innovation was later integrated into Dolby Atmos, as part of the company's acquisition in 2012, and has since reached over 1 billion people across more than 90 countries. The Academy's recognition is a testament to the impact their technology has had on the global cinema experience.

Now, Mateos is bringing his technical expertise to the world of blockchain as the co-founder and CTO of Freeverse. "Receiving the Academy Award for our work on Dolby Atmos is an incredible honor," said Mateos. "It's a validation of the years of hard work and dedication our team put into pushing the boundaries of audio technology. Now, with LAOS Network, we're applying that same innovative spirit to the world of blockchain." The company is on the verge of launching its own Layer-1 blockchain, LAOS Network, which will connect Polkadot to Ethereum, Polygon, their Layer-2s, and any other Ethereum-compatible chain without the need for bridges. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the way transactions are processed across major ecosystems, with LAOS Network poised to become the go-to protocol for offloading more than 20% of all transactions.

Mateos' involvement in LAOS Network brings a level of technical credibility that is rare in the web3 space. His proven track record of technological innovation and the Academy's recognition of his work speak volumes about the potential of this project. With LAOS network set to go into production at the end of April and the token presale phase currently underway, web3 enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to get involved and support the project through its upcoming crowdloan at the end of April.

As the world of cinema celebrates the achievements of Dr. Toni Mateos and Dr. Pau Arumí, the launch of LAOS Network marks an exciting new chapter in the convergence of cutting-edge technology and blockchain innovation.