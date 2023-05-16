Freeverse partners with UPLAY Online, launching Striker Manager 3

Freeverse partners with UPLAY Online Striker Manager 3

Freeverse partners with UPLAY Online to launch Striker Manager 3, the latest installment of the popular football management saga.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Freeverse, the dynamic NFT infrastructure platform leading the way in creating User Generated Value (UGV) with blockchain-based digital assets, has partnered with UPLAY Online. The partnership today announced the launch of Striker Manager 3, the latest installment of the popular football management saga. Striker Manager 3 is a multiplayer game that combines the ownership and tycoon elements of the footballing world with sports gameplay, allowing players to trade players, land, and other assets in the game, using Freeverse’s technology and experience in NFT collectibles.

Powered by Freeverse's Living Assets™ platform, Striker Manager 3 players can now own and securely transfer the assets they play with, with the ability to evolve the assets at no additional cost. This is a major step towards giving players true ownership and control over their in-game assets, and represents a major breakthrough in the use of blockchain technology in the gaming industry.

Alun Evans, CEO of Freeverse said: "Our Living Assets™ platform represents a major breakthrough in the use of blockchain technology in the gaming industry. We believe that gamers and developers are ready for this progression, but they want it done right, they need improved gameplay options not just for monetization purposes. Thanks to this exciting partnership with UPLAY Online, we are excited to see how players, fans, and the wider community will embrace this new addition to a game they love."

While showcasing new use cases for Living Assets™ technology in gaming, the partnership is keen to support the players of Striker Manager 3. Although the game is poised to advance the collectibles market, it has been tantamount during the design and development process that the technology doesn’t detract from what makes games special, being fun and enticing to play. Freeverse and UPLAY Online partnered to make sure that this iteration of the Striker Manager series fundamentally augments gameplay and interactivity, instead of adding blockchain for the sake of blockchain.

Quim Garrigos, Development Manager of UPLAY Online said: “It’s exciting to be able to launch Striker Manager 3 after months of work with Freeveerse and bring the series into the age of player ownership and participation. We can’t wait to see how players interact and build value within the game. Together with Freeverse we are taking UPLAY Online and the games we make into a new era for the industry.”

According to Statista, revenue in the video games market is projected to reach US$384.90bn in 2023, whilst for sports gaming, the total revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 10.88%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$16.34bn by 2027. Through this partnership and gaming series, UPLAY Online and Freeverse aim to help grow this sector whilst maintaining what makes games matter, fun and enticing gameplay.

About Freeverse

Freeverse is on a mission to power the future of digital ownership. In order to make this happen, we leverage blockchain technology to create Living Assets™ that can evolve and appreciate in value according to how they are actually used. The platform allows the creation of very low cost, dynamic NFTs that can be bought and sold in both crypto and fiat currencies simply with API calls, without paying gas fees — and with less impact on the environment.

Freeverse’s founding team combines decades of experience in technology and startups. It was brought together by Dr. Toni Mateos, co-creator of the technology behind Dolby Atmos (via imm sound), the startup acquired by the audio giant in 2012). Joining him in the founding team are Dr. Alun Evans, Alessandro Siniscalchi and Ferran Estalella. Freeverse is funded by leading European tech VCs, based in Barcelona, servicing clients globally.

For more information, please visit: https://www.freeverse.io.

About UPLAY Online

UPLAY Online is an independent video game studio based in the city of Barcelona, Spain. Founded in 2009 and staffed by video games, esports and sports lovers, UPLAY Online focuses on creative projects that combine classic playability values (management, runner, puzzle…) with the best of online gaming. We are creators of the superhits Youtubers Life (Steam, iOS, Android, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch), the first and best youtuber simulator available on any electronic device, reaching the top 100 best sellers on Steam in 2016, the Esports Life saga and the International Basketball Manager saga. The studio has also developed franchises such as Striker Manager, Striker Soccer, Swipe Basketball and Train Crisis, among other titles, which have been enjoyed by more than 50M users worldwide on multiple platforms (PC, iOS and Android).