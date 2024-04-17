Dynamics 365 Business Central Users Gain Edge with Order Ship Express’s Rate-Shopping Feature

Order Ship Express Setup Wizard Order Ship Express Packages Order Ship Express Order Options

Tackle rising shipping costs: Order Ship Express for Business Central features rate-shopping to offer SMBs cost-effective solutions.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the recent announcement by FedEx and UPS regarding a 5.9% increase in shipping rates, Insight Works announces a timely solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to navigate the rising costs of parcel shipping efficiently. Order Ship Express, a powerful add-on for Dynamics 365 Business Central, offers an innovative rate-shopping feature that enables businesses to compare shipping rates across multiple carriers, ensuring the most cost-effective shipping options are always at their fingertips.

The rate increase by major carriers underscores the escalating operational costs affecting the shipping industry, including labour, fuel, and technology investments. These adjustments pose a significant challenge for SMBs, who must find new strategies to manage shipping costs without compromising service quality. Order Ship Express by Insight Works emerges as a very effective tool in this effort, providing an integrated solution that enhances the shipping capabilities of Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Streamlined Shipping Operations with Comprehensive Integration

Order Ship Express seamlessly extends the functionalities of Dynamics 365 Business Central by integrating essential shipping processes directly within the platform. The app includes real-time rate shopping, efficient label printing, and customizable carrier integration. These capabilities enable businesses to streamline their shipping operations, reduce manual errors, and make informed decisions based on the latest market data.

Empowering SMBs to Navigate Economic Shifts

As the shipping industry evolves, SMBs require robust tools to adapt to changing economic conditions. Order Ship Express’s rate-shopping capability is particularly relevant in 2024’s economic climate, offering businesses a powerful way to control operational costs and maintain competitiveness.

“Given the current trends in the shipping industry, it’s more important than ever for businesses to leverage technology to manage their shipping costs effectively,” said Brian Neufeld, Director of Marketing at Insight Works. “Order Ship Express is our answer to this challenge, providing Dynamics 365 Business Central users with an easy-to-use, domestic shipping solution that addresses today’s needs and tomorrow’s uncertainties.”

Availability

Order Ship Express is available to Dynamics 365 Business Central users at no additional cost. Businesses can easily install the app from AppSource or the extension marketplace, integrating it into their existing Business Central setup to immediately benefit from enhanced shipping capabilities.

For more information on Order Ship Express and how it can help your business adapt to rising shipping rates, visit ShippingForDynamics.com or reach out to your Microsoft Partner.

About Insight Works

Insight Works is an established Independent Software Vendor (ISV) specializing in developing cutting-edge Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central applications. By focusing on end-to-end solutions for manufacturing and distribution industries, we create apps that extend the functionality of Business Central, empowering users to enhance efficiency, productivity, and growth. With a global network of over 550 Microsoft Partners, we can provide unparalleled service and support to clients worldwide while directly catering to end-users.

Headquartered in Canada and supported by remote offices in the United States and the Netherlands, Insight Works has garnered numerous accolades over the past six years for outstanding company growth and commitment to excellence. Our international presence enables us to understand and address the evolving demands of the global market, reaffirming our dedication to offering exceptional value to our customers and partners across the globe.

Visit www.dmsiworks.com for more information.

