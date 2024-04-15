State Secretary announces Slovenia’s new contribution at donors conference for Sudan

SLOVENIA, April 15 - Sudan is experiencing one of the world's worst humanitarian and refugee crises. Since the conflict began exactly one year ago, the number of displaced people has more than tripled. Nearly 11 million people are displaced – 9 million inside Sudan and 1.8 million in neighbouring countries. Of these, 3 million are children, making Sudan the site of the world's largest child displacement crisis. 25 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian aid and almost 5 million are at risk of famine. “Urgent action is needed in two priority areas: First, enable the safe and unhindered cross-border delivery of aid to alleviate the current humanitarian catastrophe, and second, ensure the safe movement of humanitarian workers in conflict areas,” stressed Sanja Štiglic.

The security and humanitarian situation in the country continues to deteriorate. State Secretary Štiglic pointed out that in the UN Security Council, Slovenia has consistently called on the warring parties to cease hostilities, to protect the civilian population, to respect international humanitarian law and to allow unhindered humanitarian access. “Slovenia is also concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation," she added, underlining in particular the impact of violence on the most vulnerable groups, such as women and children, who suffer disproportionately from the consequences of the conflict. It is imperative that the peace talks resume, she stressed.

At the conference in Paris, which was also attended by the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, and high-ranking representatives of international organisations, State Secretary Štiglic announced that Slovenia would help the affected population in Sudan in the deteriorating humanitarian situation by making an additional contribution of half a million euros in the 2024–2026 period through the International Committee of the Red Cross .

A total of EUR 2 billion in new funding for the people of Sudan and neighbouring countries was pledged at the conference.